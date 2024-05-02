ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The case of the storming of the Capitol: Trump confirms he wanted to go there on January 6

The case of the storming of the Capitol: Trump confirms he wanted to go there on January 6

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32161 views

Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he would like to visit the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the day protesters stormed and seized the building in an attempt to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being finalized.

Former US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he told Secret Service agents that he wanted to go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the day protesters against the 2020 presidential election results stormed and seized the building. The Hill writes about this, UNN reports

Trump, speaking to supporters in Wisconsin, reportedly complained at length about his court cases. Then he began attacking lawmakers who are investigating the January 6th riots in the Capitol.

Trump ridiculed claims that he attacked officers in his car when they refused to allow him to visit the Capitol.

"Do you remember the person who said I attacked a Secret Service agent in the front of the car? That's none of my business. I am an amateur, not a fighter. Do you remember that? And these are tough guys," Trump said 

The Hill writes that the former president continued to mock the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who told a congressional commission investigating the attack on the Capitol that she heard other people say that Trump "grabbed" the wheel outside the White House, clearly trying to swerve toward the Capitol.

"It's crazy. I was sitting in the back, and you know what I said, I said: 'I'd like to go down there because I see a lot of people going down,'" Trump said Wednesday. 

"They said: "Sir, it would be better if you didn't do it." I said: 'Well, I would like to... what do you guys think'. That was the whole conversation. These people are crazy.

The Hill  notes that Trump's actions on January 6, when protesters stormed the Capitol,  in an attempt to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being recognized, have become a centerpiece of President Biden's re-election campaign, and they formed the basis of federal charges against Trump in Washington.

Storming of the Capitol

On January 6, 2021, a crowd of protesters supporting the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump in an attempt to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being recognized stormed and seized the Capitol building. The crowd held the building for several hours. The security service had to evacuate all members of the US parliament present at a joint meeting of the two chambers, which gathered to approve the election results. Later , Congress did approve Joseph Biden's victory.

Five people died as a result of the storming of the Capitol. Several dozen people were arrested for illegally entering a government building.

21.10.22, 18:48 • 134849 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
the-hill-hazetaThe Hill
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising