Putin has no interest in a just peace - British Prime Minister

Putin has no interest in a just peace. He launched a coordinated diplomatic campaign against the summit and ordered states to refrain from participating. We must ask why Russia feels threatened by a summit that discusses basic principles such as territorial integrity, food and nuclear security - Sunak said.

The Swiss president said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the representatives of Russia.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.