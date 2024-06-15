Russia failed to disrupt the Peace Summit - OP

Russia really wanted to disrupt the Peace Summit, but they failed. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

The Peace Summit. Russia really wanted to disrupt it, but they failed. Everything will be Ukraine - Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Peace Summit: who will participate

The two-day Peace Summit will begin in Switzerland on June 15 with the arrival of delegations, followed by opening ceremonies, speeches by leaders and a joint photo, and a closing press conference on June 16.

The high-level conference will be held in Burgenstock. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.