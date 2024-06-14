Peace Summit: who will participate

Switzerland has published a list of all countries and organizations that will participate in the Peace Summit, which will begin on June 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Swiss government.

Details

According to the list, 92 countries, including Ukraine, and 7 other organizations will join the Summit. A total of 100 participants, i.e. a hundred delegations from different countries.

It should be noted that there are no Chinese representatives at the Summit, but there is Saudi Arabia, which will be represented by its Foreign Minister. The Foreign Minister of India will also attend the Summit and lead his country's delegation.

Among the participants is also Argentine President Javier Milei, who has changed his mind several times about attending the Summit.

In total, 57 countries will be represented at the Peace Summit by their presidents.

