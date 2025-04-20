Russia offered its "Easter truce" for US favor and manipulation – ISW

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 9862 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22805 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 27410 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 34715 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41467 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27770 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22816 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19624 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80797 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85959 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
18%
748 mm
Popular news

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 11737 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

April 20, 03:42 AM • 15752 views

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 5656 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12523 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4476 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4600 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12576 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22805 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 34976 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 35423 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41467 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29778 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31714 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 32848 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66657 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Russia offered its "Easter truce" for US favor and manipulation – ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Russia announced an "Easter truce" but immediately continued offensive operations and shelling, indicating its violation. According to ISW, the Russian Federation is likely using this for manipulation and seeking to earn US favor.

Russia offered its "Easter truce" for US favor and manipulation – ISW

The so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to last, given that the Russians conducted offensive operations and shelling along the front line in the very first hours. Russia is likely trying to earn the favor of the United States with such statements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

"This (the so-called - ed.) truce is unlikely to last, given that Russian forces appear to have continued limited offensive operations and indiscriminate shelling along the front line in the first few hours of the truce, and given that Russia continues to reject a full ceasefire," the analysts report.

ISW reminded that on March 13, the US and Ukraine jointly proposed that Russia implement an immediate full ceasefire for 30 days, but since then, Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly rejected this proposal.

It is unlikely that Russian officials and military commanders effectively communicated plans for implementing a temporary truce to frontline units or Ukrainian officials before Putin's announcement. Russia's previous well-documented behavior regarding a temporary moratorium on long-range strikes against energy infrastructure indicates that Russian officials likely intend to continue making unsubstantiated accusations of Ukraine violating the truce. In this sense, Russia is likely using its unilateral implementation of a temporary truce in Ukraine to introduce informational conditions that will serve as a pretext to support Russia's continued efforts to undermine and discredit Ukraine

- the post reads.

Analysts note that Russia may use unsubstantiated claims of Ukraine violating the truce to undermine support for the proposed peace framework that the United States presented in Paris on April 17.

US prepared ceasefire monitoring plan in Ukraine: WSJ learned details from Paris19.04.25, 10:57 • 3550 views

"Russia is also likely attempting to earn US favor and present itself as a agreeable negotiating partner in response to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump that the United States would reconsider its role in peace mediation in Ukraine depending on how the peace process unfolds in the coming days," the Institute for the Study of War reports. 

Addition

On April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which involves stopping hostilities at the front. According to him, it is to be in effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

However, later in Ukraine, air raid alarms sounded due to Russian Shaheds.

Then, around 9:50 p.m., an air raid alarm sounded again, particularly in Kyiv and the region.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'19.04.25, 16:56 • 27746 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the morning of April 20, after a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on active hostilities at the front, despite Russia's attempts to create the impression of a ceasefire.

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio18.04.25, 09:43 • 55406 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Institute for the Study of War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
Paris
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,548.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,591.77