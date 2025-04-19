US prepared ceasefire monitoring plan in Ukraine: WSJ learned details from Paris

The United States in Paris, where delegations from Ukraine, the United States of America, as well as representatives of the participating countries of the "coalition of the willing" met on April 17, indicated that they had developed a draft concept for a monitoring mechanism for observing a ceasefire in Ukraine in case a relevant agreement with Russia is reached. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Details

As the publication reminds, Ukraine has stated that it is ready to introduce a comprehensive ceasefire if Russia also agrees, but the Kremlin is evading a ceasefire and insists on eliminating the "root causes" of the conflict.

"Trump has periodically warned that he could use economic pressure if Putin does not yield. But so far, the US has not taken any concrete steps to pressure Russia," the publication writes.

"Other Western officials were more optimistic than Rubio about the fate of the negotiations, saying that the Paris meetings were productive and the US indicated that they had developed a draft concept for monitoring a comprehensive ceasefire. Ukrainian officials also reaffirmed their readiness in Paris to adhere to a comprehensive ceasefire if Russia agrees," the publication notes.

Recall

According to media reports, the threats by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Washington's withdrawal from peace talks were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine; during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not speak about increasing pressure on Russia.