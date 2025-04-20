China tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb

Scientists from China have tested a hydrogen bomb that creates a fireball with a temperature of over 1000°C. Its flash lasts 15 times longer than that of ordinary TNT. SCMP reports this, writes UNN.

It is noted that Chinese researchers successfully detonated a hydrogen-based explosive device during a controlled field test, triggering a destructive chemical chain reaction without using nuclear materials.

The 2 kg bomb generated a fireball with a temperature exceeding 1000 degrees Celsius for over two seconds, which is 15 times longer than an equivalent TNT explosion.

The device uses a solid-state material for hydrogen storage based on magnesium. This material - a silvery powder known as magnesium hydride - stores significantly more hydrogen than a pressurized tank.

Initially, it was developed for transporting gas to autonomous areas where it could power fuel cells to produce clean electricity and heat.

Researchers in a peer-reviewed article published in the Chinese-language journal "Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance" reported that upon activation with conventional explosives, magnesium hydride underwent rapid thermal decomposition, releasing hydrogen gas that ignited, turning into a "prolonged inferno".

Gaseous hydrogen explosions ignite with minimal ignition energy, have a wide explosion range, and release flames that rapidly burst outwards and spread widely - notes the research team led by CSSC research fellow Wang Xuefeng.

The chain reaction begins when detonation shock waves break down magnesium hydride into micron-sized particles, exposing fresh surfaces, the study says.

Thermal decomposition quickly releases hydrogen gas, which mixes with the surrounding air. Upon reaching the lower flammability limit, the mixture ignites, initiating exothermic combustion.

The released heat contributes to further decomposition of magnesium hydride, creating a self-sustaining cycle until the fuel is depleted - a synergistic cascade of mechanical fracturing, hydrogen release, and thermal feedback.

What threat does the hydrogen bomb pose

Xuefeng explained that this combination allows precise control over the explosion intensity, easily achieving uniform destruction of targets over large areas.

At the same time, it is known that the hydrogen bomb can cause significant thermal damage, as the incandescent fireball it creates is sufficient to melt aluminum alloys.

According to open information, other potential applications of solid hydrogen storage technology are currently being explored, including in submarine fuel cells and long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle power systems.

