The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

The Israeli army has confirmed that fragments of a Houthi missile hit Tel Aviv airport. Up to 8 people were injured.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and Spiegel.

Details

According to the Israeli army, Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was hit by a missile attack from Yemen. According to the "Magen David Adom" rescue service, eight people were injured. For the first time, the Houthis managed to launch a missile strike on the perimeter of the airport in Tel Aviv. The Israeli army confirmed the fact that parts of the missile hit.



According to footage shared by Israeli media, a plume of smoke was visible at the airport. Passengers were heard screaming and seeking shelter. The projectile left a deep crater in the ground, and the adjacent road was covered in mud.

After this attack, Israeli Defense Minister Katz threatened a counterattack that would be many times heavier.

Whoever attacks us, we will strike him seven times – Katz said.

Let us remind you

Israel plans to expand the offensive in Gaza in the next few days and mobilize tens of thousands of reservists. They will be stationed on the borders with Lebanon and the West Bank.