Bad weather covered the Ivano-Frankivsk region and knocked down dozens of trees, a woman was injured

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, due to bad weather on the "Mukachevo – Lviv" highway, about 20 trees were knocked down, partially blocking traffic. One of the trees fell on a car and injured a woman, reports UNN with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the RMA, today in the afternoon, the weather conditions became complicated in the Rohatyn territorial community, namely thunderstorms with gusts of wind.

Due to bad weather on the "Mukachevo – Lviv" highway, near the village of Babukhiv, about 20 trees were knocked down. They partially blocked traffic. One of the trees fell on a car and injured a woman, who was handed over to emergency medical personnel before the arrival of fire and rescue units - the message says.

Rescuers are working to clear the roadway.

A mobile operational group of the Ivano-Frankivsk District Department is also working at the scene.

There were also reports of flooding of private household plots in the villages of Verbylivtsi and Luchyntsi. The information is being clarified.

Rescuers urge citizens to follow safety rules during severe weather conditions and monitor weather forecasts.

Ukraine is expecting three rainy days