Ukraine is expecting three rainy days

Rain with thunderstorms is coming to Ukraine and will last for at least three days, reports UNN with reference to the Ukrhydrometcenter.

In the next three days, rain with thunderstorms, on Tuesday in the Carpathians and in Transcarpathia in some places significant rain; in the southeast, on May 7, and in the western and northern regions without precipitation – the report says.

According to weather forecasters, in the south and east of the country in the afternoon of May 5, gusts of south-westerly wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in places.

Temperature at night 7-13°, May 6 in the west and north, May 7 in Ukraine, except for the southeast, 3-9° above zero; in the daytime 20-25°, in the western, northern, May 7 and in most central regions 11-17°, added in Ukrhydrometcenter.

