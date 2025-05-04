Summer heat and rain: weather forecast for May 4 in Ukraine

$41.590.00
47.080.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Погода
+18°
3.8m/s
57%
743 mm
In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days
May 3, 07:25 PM

May 3, 07:25 PM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the second Russian plane over Crimea in a day - Zelenskyy
May 3, 07:38 PM

May 3, 07:38 PM • 7290 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working
May 3, 09:35 PM

May 3, 09:35 PM • 10741 views

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

11:29 PM • 11638 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

03:17 AM • 4964 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones
May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3, 06:01 AM • 67106 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world
May 3, 04:30 AM

May 3, 04:30 AM • 38510 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums
May 2, 02:35 PM

May 2, 02:35 PM • 70515 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports
May 2, 02:18 PM

May 2, 02:18 PM • 79004 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
May 2, 10:48 AM
May 2, 10:48 AM • 101647 views
Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 254 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 31574 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 68071 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 31538 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 34626 views
Summer heat and rain: weather forecast for May 4 in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

On May 4, Ukraine is expected to have short-term rain and thunderstorms in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. The air temperature will reach +27 degrees.

Summer heat and rain: weather forecast for May 4 in Ukraine

On Sunday, May 4, forecasters predict a cool day in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today in the afternoon, short-term rains are expected in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, thunderstorms in the afternoon; in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

Wind south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the south-east, gusts of 15-20 m/s. 

According to forecasters, the air temperature will reach 20 - 25 degrees Celsius, and in some places the thermometer will rise to +27 degrees. 

What will be the temperature in regional centers

  • Kyiv +25...+27;
    • Uzhgorod +22...+24;
      • Lviv +22...+24;
        • Ivano-Frankivsk +22...+24;
          • Ternopil +22...+24;
            • Chernivtsi +22...+24;
              • Khmelnytsky +23...+25;
                • Lutsk +20...+22;
                  • Rivne +22...+24;
                    • Zhytomyr +25...+27;
                      • Vinnytsia +25...+27;
                        • Odesa +25...+27;
                          • Mykolaiv +24...+26;
                            • Kherson +23...+25;
                              • Simferopol +23...+25;
                                • Kropyvnytskyi +25...+27;
                                  • Cherkasy +26...+28;
                                    • Chernihiv +25...+27;
                                      • Sumy +25...+27;
                                        • Poltava +24...+26;
                                          • Dnipro +24...+26;
                                            • Zaporizhzhia +23...+25;
                                              • Donetsk +22...+24;
                                                • Lugansk +22...+24;
                                                  • Kharkiv +25...+27.

                                                    Slight cloudiness is expected in Kyiv region and in the capital. In the afternoon short-term rain, thunderstorms.

                                                    Wind south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon.

                                                    International Day of Family Equality, Relationship Renewal Day: What is celebrated on May 404.05.25, 05:30 • 936 views

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Weather and environment
                                                    Ukraine
                                                    Kyiv
                                                    Brent
                                                    $61.56
                                                    Bitcoin
                                                    $95,736.60
                                                    S&P 500
                                                    $5,687.46
                                                    Tesla
                                                    $290.87
                                                    Газ TTF
                                                    $33.08
                                                    Золото
                                                    $3,241.25
                                                    Ethereum
                                                    $1,831.97