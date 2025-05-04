Summer heat and rain: weather forecast for May 4 in Ukraine

On Sunday, May 4, forecasters predict a cool day in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today in the afternoon, short-term rains are expected in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, thunderstorms in the afternoon; in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

Wind south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the south-east, gusts of 15-20 m/s.

According to forecasters, the air temperature will reach 20 - 25 degrees Celsius, and in some places the thermometer will rise to +27 degrees.

What will be the temperature in regional centers

Kyiv +25...+27;

Uzhgorod +22...+24;

Lviv +22...+24;

Ivano-Frankivsk +22...+24;

Ternopil +22...+24;

Chernivtsi +22...+24;

Khmelnytsky +23...+25;

Lutsk +20...+22;

Rivne +22...+24;

Zhytomyr +25...+27;

Vinnytsia +25...+27;

Odesa +25...+27;

Mykolaiv +24...+26;

Kherson +23...+25;

Simferopol +23...+25;

Kropyvnytskyi +25...+27;

Cherkasy +26...+28;

Chernihiv +25...+27;

Sumy +25...+27;

Poltava +24...+26;

Dnipro +24...+26;

Zaporizhzhia +23...+25;

Donetsk +22...+24;

Lugansk +22...+24;

Kharkiv +25...+27.

Slight cloudiness is expected in Kyiv region and in the capital. In the afternoon short-term rain, thunderstorms.

Wind south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon.

