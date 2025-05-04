Summer heat and rain: weather forecast for May 4 in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On May 4, Ukraine is expected to have short-term rain and thunderstorms in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. The air temperature will reach +27 degrees.
On Sunday, May 4, forecasters predict a cool day in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
Today in the afternoon, short-term rains are expected in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, thunderstorms in the afternoon; in the rest of the territory without precipitation.
Wind south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the south-east, gusts of 15-20 m/s.
According to forecasters, the air temperature will reach 20 - 25 degrees Celsius, and in some places the thermometer will rise to +27 degrees.
What will be the temperature in regional centers
- Kyiv +25...+27;
- Uzhgorod +22...+24;
- Lviv +22...+24;
- Ivano-Frankivsk +22...+24;
- Ternopil +22...+24;
- Chernivtsi +22...+24;
- Khmelnytsky +23...+25;
- Lutsk +20...+22;
- Rivne +22...+24;
- Zhytomyr +25...+27;
- Vinnytsia +25...+27;
- Odesa +25...+27;
- Mykolaiv +24...+26;
- Kherson +23...+25;
- Simferopol +23...+25;
- Kropyvnytskyi +25...+27;
- Cherkasy +26...+28;
- Chernihiv +25...+27;
- Sumy +25...+27;
- Poltava +24...+26;
- Dnipro +24...+26;
- Zaporizhzhia +23...+25;
- Donetsk +22...+24;
- Lugansk +22...+24;
- Kharkiv +25...+27.
Slight cloudiness is expected in Kyiv region and in the capital. In the afternoon short-term rain, thunderstorms.
Wind south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon.
