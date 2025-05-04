$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 26795 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 69865 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 67091 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 54259 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 69384 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 68064 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 58025 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 73322 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 101644 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46847 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Publications
Exclusives
International Day of Family Equality, Relationship Renewal Day: What is celebrated on May 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

May 4th is Firefighters' Day, a holiday for people of short stature, Relationship Renewal Day, Family Equality Day, and Dawn Chorus Day.

International Day of Family Equality, Relationship Renewal Day: What is celebrated on May 4

Today, May 4, many countries around the world celebrate the professional holiday of people. Also on this day, there is an opportunity to appreciate the miracle of nature on International Dawn Chorus Day, as well as to give a new impetus to relationships on Relationship Renewal Day, writes UNN.  

International Firefighters' Day 

International Firefighters' Day has been officially celebrated since 1999. It is believed that the first specialized units for extinguishing fires were created in ancient Rome by Emperor Augustus. A special tax of 4% on each sale of slaves was introduced to pay for the work of firefighters. Fires were extinguished with water from the nearest fountains, using buckets, pumps, hooks, ladders and ropes.

For a long time, there was no centralized fire protection system in European countries. The perception of the consequences of fires changed somewhat after the large-scale tragedy in London in 1666. The city burned for three days, leaving about 70,000 Londoners homeless. After that, insurance companies created private fire brigades to protect the property of their clients. They extinguished only those buildings that had a special insurance mark.

At the beginning of the 20th century, fire trucks replaced horse-drawn brigades, equipment became more standardized, and firefighting became a separate profession.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian firefighters have been going to the sites of Russian missile strikes on residential buildings, schools, and hospitals every day. Risking their lives, they pull people out of the fire and get them out from under the rubble. They often become victims of repeated vile shelling by the Russian Federation.

Forest fires in Israel may threaten Jerusalem, Ukraine has offered assistance01.05.25, 12:59 • 5672 views

Day of people of short stature

People of short stature celebrate their holiday today. The event is also called - Day of Small and Proud. According to the organizers, this is a special day dedicated to honoring people of short stature and highlighting the unique advantages and perspectives they bring to our diverse society. This day gives small people the opportunity to feel proud.

More than 90% of Ukrainians are proud of their nationality24.07.24, 15:35 • 15976 views

Relationship Renewal Day

Relationship Renewal Day is an opportunity to recognize the difficulties that can arise in a relationship and to take responsibility and work together to overcome them. It encourages couples to take time to be together and remind each other of the importance of their relationship, to talk about their feelings. A romantic date, a sincere conversation or a small gesture of gratitude, a compliment or help - something that will remind the couple of their feelings.

Talking only about oneself and exes: what annoys Ukrainians the most at the beginning of relationships - survey11.04.25, 13:29 • 54637 views

International Day of Family Equality 

Every year on the first Sunday in May, the International Day of Family Equality is celebrated to protect the rights of all families, regardless of their structure, composition or sexual orientation. This day recognizes the diversity of families around the world and promotes equal rights for all families. It is an opportunity to raise awareness and promote the acceptance of all families, including same-sex, adoptive, mixed and single-parent families.

International Dawn Chorus Day 

Today is also International Dawn Chorus Day, when people around the world wake up early to listen to the beautiful symphony of birdsong at dawn. Spring enchants us with its beauty, aromas and birdsong. We are awakened by the rays of the sun and the sounds of the birdsong, which is especially active in May.

This day is an opportunity to appreciate the miracle of nature and the amazing sounds that birds make early in the morning. The dawn chorus is a magical experience that signals the beginning of a new day and reminds us of the beauty of the natural world.

First tails are already at home: in Kyiv, "cats have found owners" through the electronic application "Animal Adoption"16.04.25, 13:31 • 13939 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEvents
Israel
Jerusalem
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
