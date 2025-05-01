Forest fires in Israel may threaten Jerusalem, Ukraine has offered assistance

Forest fires in Israel have forced people to evacuate from communities near Jerusalem and may threaten the city, the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Meanwhile, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Ukraine, among other countries that offered assistance, will send a fire plane, UNN writes with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

Netanyahu called the fires that broke out the day before dangerous for life and a "threat to the country."

The commander of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service, Shmulik Friedman, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the fires were the largest in recent years and possibly the largest in the history of Israel.

On Thursday, he added that dozens of active fires are concentrated in the Jerusalem hills between the city and Tel Aviv. He said he expects the fires to continue until at least Saturday.

The fires broke out on Memorial Day and on the eve of Israel's Independence Day, from Tuesday evening to Thursday, as a result of which many events were cancelled.

As of Thursday morning, the fires were not under control, the Israel Fire and Rescue Service reported, adding that 119 brigades are fighting the fires. 17 firefighters were injured, two were hospitalized, the report said. Israel's emergency medical service "Magen David Adom" reported that it transported at least 12 people to hospitals with injuries such as smoke poisoning and provided assistance on the spot to at least 10 as of Wednesday.

The first fire started in the Mesilat Zion area, not far from Jerusalem, and was fueled by strong winds, Friedman said. According to the fire service, at least nine communities were evacuated on Thursday.

The cause of the fires is being investigated, the department said on Thursday. The first fire may have started again in the same place where a fire broke out last week, the department added. No final conclusions indicating arson have been made, the department said.

In an update on Wednesday evening, the department said that planes from Italy and Croatia, as well as a helicopter from Cyprus, are expected to arrive soon to help extinguish the fire. Ukraine will send a fire plane, Romania will send two planes, and Spain, France and Ecuador are among the countries that have offered assistance, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The Ukrainian government is ready to help Israel fight the raging forest fires. We can send fire equipment, including a specialized aircraft, and our qualified rescuers. Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko conveyed the relevant proposal to the Israeli side. Even while defending against aggression at home, we are ready to help others save lives - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, in X.

The Israel Fire Service said it had 10 active aircraft on Thursday.

The main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem was closed, although it reopened on Thursday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces were instructed to provide assistance as needed and sent members of a search and rescue team, fire crews, fire trucks, aerial surveillance aircraft, and a heavy transport aircraft to drop fire retardants, the statement said.

A ban on open fires is in effect until at least the middle of next week.

A shark attacked a swimmer off the coast of Hadera: he is missing