Forest fires in Israel may threaten Jerusalem, Ukraine has offered assistance

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19420 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132979 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 95920 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129047 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206815 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233463 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331842 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137498 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254127 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175999 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.2m/s
29%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 36110 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

04:45 AM • 27363 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 68030 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 43620 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 27643 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29179 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132979 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 140976 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 181996 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 214040 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 10607 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 58747 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 64949 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 55961 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 105788 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Forest fires in Israel may threaten Jerusalem, Ukraine has offered assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2500 views

Forest fires rage in Israel, people evacuated from areas near Jerusalem. Ukraine will provide assistance by sending a fire plane to fight the fire.

Forest fires in Israel may threaten Jerusalem, Ukraine has offered assistance

Forest fires in Israel have forced people to evacuate from communities near Jerusalem and may threaten the city, the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Meanwhile, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Ukraine, among other countries that offered assistance, will send a fire plane, UNN writes with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

Netanyahu called the fires that broke out the day before dangerous for life and a "threat to the country."

The commander of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service, Shmulik Friedman, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the fires were the largest in recent years and possibly the largest in the history of Israel.

On Thursday, he added that dozens of active fires are concentrated in the Jerusalem hills between the city and Tel Aviv. He said he expects the fires to continue until at least Saturday.

The fires broke out on Memorial Day and on the eve of Israel's Independence Day, from Tuesday evening to Thursday, as a result of which many events were cancelled.

As of Thursday morning, the fires were not under control, the Israel Fire and Rescue Service reported, adding that 119 brigades are fighting the fires. 17 firefighters were injured, two were hospitalized, the report said. Israel's emergency medical service "Magen David Adom" reported that it transported at least 12 people to hospitals with injuries such as smoke poisoning and provided assistance on the spot to at least 10 as of Wednesday.

The first fire started in the Mesilat Zion area, not far from Jerusalem, and was fueled by strong winds, Friedman said. According to the fire service, at least nine communities were evacuated on Thursday.

The cause of the fires is being investigated, the department said on Thursday. The first fire may have started again in the same place where a fire broke out last week, the department added. No final conclusions indicating arson have been made, the department said.

In an update on Wednesday evening, the department said that planes from Italy and Croatia, as well as a helicopter from Cyprus, are expected to arrive soon to help extinguish the fire. Ukraine will send a fire plane, Romania will send two planes, and Spain, France and Ecuador are among the countries that have offered assistance, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The Ukrainian government is ready to help Israel fight the raging forest fires. We can send fire equipment, including a specialized aircraft, and our qualified rescuers. Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko conveyed the relevant proposal to the Israeli side. Even while defending against aggression at home, we are ready to help others save lives

- said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, in X.

The Israel Fire Service said it had 10 active aircraft on Thursday.

The main highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem was closed, although it reopened on Thursday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces were instructed to provide assistance as needed and sent members of a search and rescue team, fire crews, fire trucks, aerial surveillance aircraft, and a heavy transport aircraft to drop fire retardants, the statement said.

A ban on open fires is in effect until at least the middle of next week.

A shark attacked a swimmer off the coast of Hadera: he is missing22.04.25, 18:31 • 7125 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Jerusalem
Israel Defense Forces
France
Croatia
Italy
Spain
Binyamin Netanyahu
Romania
Ukraine
Ecuador
Cyprus
Tel Aviv
Brent
$59.60
Bitcoin
$95,529.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.04
Ethereum
$1,817.71