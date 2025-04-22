A shark attacked a swimmer off the coast of Hadera: he is missing

A swimmer went missing after an extremely rare shark attack off the coast of Hadera. The incident is being investigated by the police, UNN reports with reference to BBC and Associated Press.

Details

The accident happened approximately 40 km north of Tel Aviv. It was witnessed by people resting on the "Olga" beach. In the footage published on social networks, they can be heard screaming in shock.

The identity of the missing person has not yet been established, but according to eyewitnesses, the man deliberately went swimming with sharks.

The beach has been temporarily closed, the search for the missing person continues. Rescuers and police examined the coastline. Search teams in boats, with the involvement of underwater equipment, are combing kilometers of coastal waters in the area indicated by witnesses.

Addition

According to AP, a large number of dark and sandy sharks, which are under threat of extinction, have been gathering near this location for years. Sharks are attracted by the warm water that the largest power plant in Israel, Orot Rabi, discharges into the sea.

Sharks, in turn, attract crowds of spectators eager to take pictures and take a closer look at the predators. Some daredevils dare to swim closer to the predators and even dive in their company. Local animal rights organizations have repeatedly called on the authorities to take measures to separate people from wild animals. However, the warnings remained unheard.

According to the BBC, there have been no fatal shark attacks in Israeli waters since the country was founded in 1948.

Let us remind

