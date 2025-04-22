A shark attacked a swimmer off the coast of Hadera: he is missing

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22146 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41228 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70762 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117532 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99359 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216940 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107698 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83404 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68187 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42245 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10127 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22127 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25876 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117507 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108809 views
George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 21950 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20928 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64066 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43679 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46610 views
A shark attacked a swimmer off the coast of Hadera: he is missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

The shark attack occurred near Olga beach, north of Tel Aviv. The man went swimming with sharks, the search for him continues, the beach is closed.

A shark attacked a swimmer off the coast of Hadera: he is missing
sand shark

A swimmer went missing after an extremely rare shark attack off the coast of Hadera. The incident is being investigated by the police, UNN reports with reference to BBC and Associated Press.

Details

The accident happened approximately 40 km north of Tel Aviv. It was witnessed by people resting on the "Olga" beach. In the footage published on social networks, they can be heard screaming in shock.

The identity of the missing person has not yet been established, but according to eyewitnesses, the man deliberately went swimming with sharks.

The beach has been temporarily closed, the search for the missing person continues. Rescuers and police examined the coastline. Search teams in boats, with the involvement of underwater equipment, are combing kilometers of coastal waters in the area indicated by witnesses.

In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water12.02.25, 23:57 • 26359 views

Addition

According to AP, a large number of dark and sandy sharks, which are under threat of extinction, have been gathering near this location for years. Sharks are attracted by the warm water that the largest power plant in Israel, Orot Rabi, discharges into the sea.

Sharks, in turn, attract crowds of spectators eager to take pictures and take a closer look at the predators. Some daredevils dare to swim closer to the predators and even dive in their company. Local animal rights organizations have repeatedly called on the authorities to take measures to separate people from wild animals. However, the warnings remained unheard.

Killer whales drive a thousand white sharks out of a bay in South Africa24.01.25, 15:54 • 111069 views

According to the BBC, there have been no fatal shark attacks in Israeli waters since the country was founded in 1948.

Let us remind

Earlier, a shark attacked a 17-year-old girl in the ocean near Bribie Island in Australia. The incident occurred 80 km from Brisbane, the injuries were incompatible with life.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Israel
Tel Aviv
