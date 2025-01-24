Killer whales drive a thousand white sharks out of a bay in South Africa

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108651 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111471 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103795 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120131 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114862 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37679 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35517 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157182 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29217 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35517 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120131 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140451 views
Actual
Killer whales drive a thousand white sharks out of a bay in South Africa

Killer whales drive a thousand white sharks out of a bay in South Africa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110833 views

About 1000 great white sharks have disappeared from the bay near the town of Gansbaai in South Africa due to killer whale attacks. Researchers have found that after killer whale attacks in 2017 and 2021, sharks left their traditional habitats en masse.

The researchers reconstructed how killer whales in South Africa drove white-tip sharks off the coast near the town of Gansbaai and then out of Mossel Bay, which is about 300 kilometers away.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Guardian and Tages-Anzeiger.

Details

Up to 1000 great white sharks once lived off the coast of Hansbaai, a bay near Cape Town in South Africa. For some time, tourist operators even lured people to this place to take part in a special extreme program with dives into shark cages or other adventures with predatory fish.  

But great white sharks were suddenly disappearing. Recently, researchers from South Africa reconstructed how killer whales first drove predatory fish out of the bay near the coastal town of Gaansbaai and then out of Mossel Bay, about 300 kilometers away.

As far as I know, there were less than ten confirmed sightings in 2024

- explained Esther Jacobs of the shark conservation organization Keep Fin Alive. He noted that in the past, Mossel Bay was regularly visited by numerous sharks.
Image

For reference

The research work began back in 2017, when Alison Towner from the University of Rhodes and other scientists examined great white sharks that had washed ashore in a deplorable condition in the waters of Hansbaai. The same thing was recorded in Mossel Bay, 300 kilometers away.

The sharks returned before the beginning of summer, but the next carcasses appeared soon after. For example, three were found within five days, and another in June. After that, the researchers did not see any white sharks for several weeks. Another shark carcass was found in June 2021.

The researchers were able to establish a link between the sharks' attacks and their subsequent escapes. Killer whales began hunting white sharks.

The killer whales easily killed a white shark, and three more kills were recorded on the same day. 

After five attacks in May and June 2017, no predatory fish were seen for eight weeks. After the attack in June 2021, the animals apparently fled for even longer: great white sharks returned to the area only a year later. Previously, the Hansbaai coast was colonized by a population of 800 to 1000 white sharks.


Recall

A 40-year-old Australian man died of a shark bite to the neck while fishing with his family off Humpy Island. 

The current has thrown the rare Kemp's ridley turtle from warm waters into the dangerously cold North Sea. The turtle was caught in the net of a fishing boat off the coast of the Netherlands, and by a lucky break the rare animal was rescued. The sea turtle was taken to the Rotterdam Zoo and fed. After a medical examination and acclimatization process, the turtle returned home to the Gulf of Mexico.

30-year-old German citizen dies after shark attack in Atlantic Ocean17.09.24, 22:40 • 59263 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
australiaAustralia
south-africaSouth Africa
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands

Contact us about advertising