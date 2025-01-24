Killer whales drive a thousand white sharks out of a bay in South Africa

The researchers reconstructed how killer whales in South Africa drove white-tip sharks off the coast near the town of Gansbaai and then out of Mossel Bay, which is about 300 kilometers away.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Guardian and Tages-Anzeiger.

Details

Up to 1000 great white sharks once lived off the coast of Hansbaai, a bay near Cape Town in South Africa. For some time, tourist operators even lured people to this place to take part in a special extreme program with dives into shark cages or other adventures with predatory fish.

But great white sharks were suddenly disappearing. Recently, researchers from South Africa reconstructed how killer whales first drove predatory fish out of the bay near the coastal town of Gaansbaai and then out of Mossel Bay, about 300 kilometers away.

As far as I know, there were less than ten confirmed sightings in 2024 - explained Esther Jacobs of the shark conservation organization Keep Fin Alive. He noted that in the past, Mossel Bay was regularly visited by numerous sharks.

For reference

The research work began back in 2017, when Alison Towner from the University of Rhodes and other scientists examined great white sharks that had washed ashore in a deplorable condition in the waters of Hansbaai. The same thing was recorded in Mossel Bay, 300 kilometers away.

The sharks returned before the beginning of summer, but the next carcasses appeared soon after. For example, three were found within five days, and another in June. After that, the researchers did not see any white sharks for several weeks. Another shark carcass was found in June 2021.

The researchers were able to establish a link between the sharks' attacks and their subsequent escapes. Killer whales began hunting white sharks.

The killer whales easily killed a white shark, and three more kills were recorded on the same day.

After five attacks in May and June 2017, no predatory fish were seen for eight weeks. After the attack in June 2021, the animals apparently fled for even longer: great white sharks returned to the area only a year later. Previously, the Hansbaai coast was colonized by a population of 800 to 1000 white sharks.



Recall

A 40-year-old Australian man died of a shark bite to the neck while fishing with his family off Humpy Island.

The current has thrown the rare Kemp's ridley turtle from warm waters into the dangerously cold North Sea. The turtle was caught in the net of a fishing boat off the coast of the Netherlands, and by a lucky break the rare animal was rescued. The sea turtle was taken to the Rotterdam Zoo and fed. After a medical examination and acclimatization process, the turtle returned home to the Gulf of Mexico.

30-year-old German citizen dies after shark attack in Atlantic Ocean