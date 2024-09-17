ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
30-year-old German citizen dies after shark attack in Atlantic Ocean

30-year-old German citizen dies after shark attack in Atlantic Ocean

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59266 views

A 30-year-old German citizen died after being attacked by a shark in the Atlantic Ocean, 514 km from the Canary Islands. The woman was evacuated by helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital due to blood loss.

A 30-year-old German citizen died on Monday aboard a Spanish Air Force helicopter that evacuated her to a hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria after a shark attack in the Atlantic Ocean, 514 kilometers from the Canary Islands, the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service confirmed to Efe, UNN reports .

Details

The incident, first reported by atlanticohoy.com, occurred shortly before 16:00 (Canary Island time) in the open sea, about 180 kilometers east of the city of Dakhla (Sahara).

The crew of the British catamaran Dalliance Chichester, on which the woman was traveling, asked for help from the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service at about 15:55. The service shares international rescue responsibilities in the region with the Moroccan Navy.

Because of this, the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service contacted the control center in Rabat, Morocco, which asked Spain to take over this emergency because it had no rescue facilities in the area.

AddendumAddendum

The maritime rescue service immediately issued a warning to all vessels in the vicinity of the catamaran, one of which came closer and was able to provide medicine for the crew.

A Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter of the Spanish Air Force was sent from Gran Canaria to help the victim, which took the woman away at about 20:05, the sources said.

A woman who lost her leg to a shark attack suffered cardiac arrest during the flight and arrived dead at Dr. Negrin Hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The catamaran on which the woman was traveling departed on September 14 from the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, heading south, according to the route registered by navigation systems for tracking maritime traffic, such as marinetraffic.com or vesselfinder.com.

According to the International Shark Incident Registry maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History (USA), there have been only six confirmed shark incidents in the Canary Islands and one more that is considered probable. None of them were fatal.

No similar incident has been reported in the area where Monday's incident occurred, or in the surrounding areas. The closest incident, other than those in the Canary Islands, was reported in the African archipelago of Cape Verde.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

HealthNews of the World
moroccoMorocco
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
kanarski-ostrovyCanary Islands
spainSpain
germanyGermany

