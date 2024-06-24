Pirates of the Caribbean star killed in shark attack
Kyiv • UNN
Hollywood actor Tamayo Perry, known for the movie" Pirates of the Caribbean", died after a shark attack while surfing in Hawaii.
Representatives of the Honolulu Rescue Service confirmed at a press conference that the 49-year-old actor died on Sunday afternoon.,
Details
Rescue services were called to Malaekahana Beach around 13:00 local time.
The actor, who was a lifeguard himself, was taken ashore on a jet ski, but paramedics could not help him in any way.
Perry starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth film in the franchise.
Honolulu's acting chief of ocean safety, Kurt Lager, said Perry was a savior that everyone loved.
