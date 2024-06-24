Pirates of the Caribbean star killed in shark attack

Hollywood actor Tamayo Perry, known for the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean", died while surfing in Hawaii after he was attacked by a shark. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Representatives of the Honolulu Rescue Service confirmed at a press conference that the 49-year-old actor died on Sunday afternoon., - the message says.

Details

Rescue services were called to Malaekahana Beach around 13:00 local time.

The actor, who was a lifeguard himself, was taken ashore on a jet ski, but paramedics could not help him in any way.

Perry starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth film in the franchise.

Honolulu's acting chief of ocean safety, Kurt Lager, said Perry was a savior that everyone loved.

