Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11485 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 121561 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125681 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140291 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200452 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239960 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148094 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370157 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182584 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149812 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

French actress Anouk Aimée, the heroine of the movie "A Man and a Woman," dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18235 views

Anouk Aimée, the iconic French actress who gained worldwide fame for her role in the 1966 film Man and Woman and had a prolific career spanning more than 70 films, has died at the age of 92.

French actress Anouk Aimée, the heroine of the movie "A Man and a Woman," dies

French actress Anouk Aimée, who gained worldwide fame for her role in the movie Man and Woman by Claude Lelouch, has died at the age of 92. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

The great French actress Anouk Aimée, who starred in 74 films and TV series and won prestigious awards during her career spanning more than seven decades, has died. Anouk Aimée's death was announced on Tuesday at the age of 92 by her daughter.

Synopsis

Anouk Aimé was born on 27 April 1932 in Paris under the name Françoise Dreyfus, she was the daughter of actors.

At first, the girl was distant in her interests from the cinema - "so much so that it was almost non-existent", write the biographers of the actress.

However, fate had its own way and on the path of Françoise appeared director Henri Calef. He suddenly asked her if she did not want to work in the cinema.

She never realised where the "yes" that sounded on her lips came from," Le Monde writes, referring to the actress' recollections.

During the war, Françoise had already ceased to be called Dreyfus, to become Françoise Durand and avoid the yellow star (a special insignia, which by order of the Nazis had to be worn by Jews in the territory controlled by the authorities of Nazi Germany - ed.

The pseudonym "Anuk Aimée" was no longer a matter of survival. However, this name was subject to a vital principle: to invent oneself," the publication said.

Since the 1940s, Anouk Aimé has appeared in more than 70 feature films and has worked with renowned directors on numerous occasions, whether it be Sweet Life, Eight and a Half, or Lola, the Harbor Girl. Together with Jean-Louis Trintignant, Anouk Aimée played in Claude Lelouch's film Man and Woman, released in 1966. The film about bittersweet love, which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 1966, brought Anouk Aimé international fame. She won a Golden Globe and a British Academy Award for her role as a young screenwriter who falls in love with a widowed race car driver after her husband's death, and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

In the 1960s, Anouk Eme also made numerous appearances in American cinema, starring in Sydney Lumet's The Meeting and George Cukor's Justine in 1969. Later, she appeared in Robert Altman's 1994 film Trunked (1994). In addition to Fellini, she collaborated with many Italian directors, including Dino Risi (La Dolce Vita), Alessandro Blasini (La Rooster of the Country), Sergio Corbucci (The Day of the Courtier), and Florestano Vancini (Days of Our Love).

Addendum

Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti paid tribute to the actress on social media, writing: "Anouk Aimée has left us. My heart goes out to her family and to Claude. She made us dream so much..."

This is what her daughter Manuela Papatakis posted on Instagram.

"Together with my daughter Galaad and granddaughter Mila, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of my mother Anouk Aimée," she wrote on Instagram. - "I was by her side when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris.

French music and fashion icon Françoise Ardy dies at the age of 8012.06.24, 12:06 • 17855 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
Federico Fellini
Paris
Instagram
