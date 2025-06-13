"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 18305 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 70771 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 72167 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 44033 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 77996 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 42653 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 60860 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57851 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53972 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61991 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4.9m/s
83%
748mm
Popular news
A year-round mountain resort worth 140 million euros will be built in Ukraine - the government has signed investment agreementsJune 12, 05:07 PM • 9162 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 19810 views
In the US, a "No Kings" rally is being prepared, but Trump assures that he is "not a king"June 12, 05:32 PM • 5326 views
In Odesa, a man stabbed a military officer of the TCC - social networksJune 12, 07:52 PM • 4172 views
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has died09:27 PM • 3322 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 70768 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 72164 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 77994 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 61300 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 136502 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 19831 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 90046 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 102870 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 127368 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 129316 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

Israel has announced an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation "Nation of Lions". Dozens of Israeli Defense Forces aircraft struck military targets.

"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Israel has confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the social network X.

Details

It is noted that dozens of IDF aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining nuclear weapons. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime pose an existential threat to the State of Israel and the entire world.

- the statement reads.

It is also stated that "The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfill its obligation to act in defense of its citizens, and will continue to do so wherever necessary, as we have done in the past."

Let's add that the operation was named "Nation of Lions".

Recall

Recently, the media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

A spokesman for the main front command said that Israel may suffer a "heavy missile attack" in the coming hours. Israel has closed its airspace.

The day before, United States officials reported that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation in Iran.

It was also reported that the United States began evacuating non-essential personnel from diplomatic and military missions in the Middle East due to growing tensions between Iran and Israel.

Iran is deploying a new uranium enrichment center after criticism from the IAEA12.06.25, 14:09 • 12686 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9