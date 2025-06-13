"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Israel has confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the social network X.

Details

It is noted that dozens of IDF aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining nuclear weapons. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime pose an existential threat to the State of Israel and the entire world. - the statement reads.

It is also stated that "The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfill its obligation to act in defense of its citizens, and will continue to do so wherever necessary, as we have done in the past."

Let's add that the operation was named "Nation of Lions".

Recall

Recently, the media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

A spokesman for the main front command said that Israel may suffer a "heavy missile attack" in the coming hours. Israel has closed its airspace.

The day before, United States officials reported that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation in Iran.

It was also reported that the United States began evacuating non-essential personnel from diplomatic and military missions in the Middle East due to growing tensions between Iran and Israel.

