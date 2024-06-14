Peace Summit in Switzerland: tentative program released
Kyiv • UNN
The two-day Peace Summit will begin in Switzerland on June 15 with the arrival of delegations, followed by opening ceremonies, speeches by leaders and a joint photo, and a closing press conference on June 16.
A two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland on Saturday, June 15. The Swiss government has published a tentative program of public events at the conference, UNN reports.
June 15 (local time):
- Arrival of heads of delegations by 16:30 in the afternoon
- 13:30 - Press statements by Swiss President Viola Amherd and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- 16:00 - heads of delegations leave for the opening
- 16:30-17:30 - official welcome ceremony
- 17:30 - opening statements
- 19:00 - joint photo
June 16 (local time):
14:30 - final press conference
Followed by - press conference by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Followed by - press conference of Swiss President Viola Amherd and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis
Addendum
The high-level conference will be held in Burgenstock. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.
