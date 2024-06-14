Peace Summit in Switzerland: tentative program released

A two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland on Saturday, June 15. The Swiss government has published a tentative program of public events at the conference, UNN reports.

June 15 (local time):

Arrival of heads of delegations by 16:30 in the afternoon

13:30 - Press statements by Swiss President Viola Amherd and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

16:00 - heads of delegations leave for the opening

16:30-17:30 - official welcome ceremony

17:30 - opening statements

19:00 - joint photo

June 16 (local time):

14:30 - final press conference

Followed by - press conference by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Followed by - press conference of Swiss President Viola Amherd and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis

Addendum

The high-level conference will be held in Burgenstock. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit