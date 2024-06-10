Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit

Currently, 90 states and organizations have registered to participate in the Peace Summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland will hold on June 15-16, the Swiss government said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Russia was not invited to the summit to be held in Switzerland, but the government said in a statement that the purpose of the meeting would be to "jointly define a roadmap" on how to involve Russia and Ukraine in the future peace process. Russia called the summit a waste of time. According to Switzerland, she was not invited to participate because she made it clear that she was not interested in participating. However, Switzerland also emphasizes that Russia should be part of the peace process.

Its absence has prompted Moscow's influential allies, such as China, to say that there is no point in peace talks if both Russia and Ukraine do not participate in them. "This has dampened expectations of any major breakthrough in the negotiations taking place in Switzerland," the newspaper writes.

The summit will discuss areas of widespread international concern, such as the need for nuclear and food security, freedom of navigation, and humanitarian issues such as prisoners of war, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

