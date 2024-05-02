Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100984 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111315 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153951 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157620 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253906 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174891 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227795 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42401 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24674 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29760 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35786 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33122 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227795 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239286 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225911 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100974 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71175 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113585 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114450 views
Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22879 views

Switzerland is organizing a Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16, 2024 in Burgenstock, which aims to define a roadmap to engage both sides in the future peace process and promote a common understanding of achieving a just and lasting peace based on international law.

Switzerland has confirmed that it is organizing a Peace Summit in Ukraine in Burgenstock on June 15 and 16, 2024, noting that "Russia is not invited at this stage" and that the summit aims to "jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process," UNN writes, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

Details

"The purpose of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.

Swiss President Viola Amgerd announced the date of the conference in Burgenstock on May 2, 2024 via social media platform X.

"In response to Ukraine's request, Switzerland has invited more than 160 delegations from around the world to join the first Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16, 2024, in the resort of Burgenstock," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The summit, as noted, "will be based on the discussions that have taken place in recent months, in particular on the Ukrainian Peace Formula and other peace proposals based on the UN Charter and key principles of international law." "The main goal of the summit is to stimulate the future peace process," the Foreign Ministry added. In order to achieve this, the summit, as stated, intends to:

  • "To provide a platform for dialogue on ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter"; 
  • "Promote a common understanding of a possible structure to achieve this goal"; 
  • Jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process.

"The participation of a wide range of states and their contributions to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals. Switzerland has a long tradition of promoting dialogue. Thus, it considers it vital to exchange different views on the path to peace in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry also pointed out that "Russia is not invited at this stage." "Switzerland has always been open to inviting Russia to this summit. However, Russia has repeatedly and publicly stated that it is not interested in participating in this first summit. The summit in Switzerland is intended to launch the peace process. Switzerland is convinced that Russia should be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat the first Peace Summit will take place on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, near Lucerne, Switzerland.

Zelenskyy: I am confident that every peace-loving state in the world is interested in attending the Peace Summit02.05.24, 11:12 • 16398 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

