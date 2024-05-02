Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference

Switzerland has confirmed that it is organizing a Peace Summit in Ukraine in Burgenstock on June 15 and 16, 2024, noting that "Russia is not invited at this stage" and that the summit aims to "jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process," UNN writes, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

"The purpose of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.

Swiss President Viola Amgerd announced the date of the conference in Burgenstock on May 2, 2024 via social media platform X.

"In response to Ukraine's request, Switzerland has invited more than 160 delegations from around the world to join the first Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16, 2024, in the resort of Burgenstock," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The summit, as noted, "will be based on the discussions that have taken place in recent months, in particular on the Ukrainian Peace Formula and other peace proposals based on the UN Charter and key principles of international law." "The main goal of the summit is to stimulate the future peace process," the Foreign Ministry added. In order to achieve this, the summit, as stated, intends to:

"To provide a platform for dialogue on ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter";

"Promote a common understanding of a possible structure to achieve this goal";

Jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process.

"The participation of a wide range of states and their contributions to the discussion will be crucial to achieving these goals. Switzerland has a long tradition of promoting dialogue. Thus, it considers it vital to exchange different views on the path to peace in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry also pointed out that "Russia is not invited at this stage." "Switzerland has always been open to inviting Russia to this summit. However, Russia has repeatedly and publicly stated that it is not interested in participating in this first summit. The summit in Switzerland is intended to launch the peace process. Switzerland is convinced that Russia should be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

