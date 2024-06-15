G7 leaders sang Happy Birthday to Olaf Scholz

This Friday, Olaf Scholz turned 66 years old. On the occasion of his birthday, the G7 leaders sang "Happy Birthday" to the chancellor. The German chancellor posted the video on his social media pages, UNN reports .

Details

The G7 leaders congratulated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who turned 66, on his birthday. Before the summit began, everyone wished Scholz well and then sang "Happy birthday, dear Olaf" in a chorus.

"It's his birthday," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as U.S. President Joe Biden joined the group.

"Oh, happy birthday, man," Biden said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added: "I don't think I've ever seen Olaf so embarrassed.

