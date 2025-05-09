Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 5108 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 36459 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 79182 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 133327 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 104444 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 106895 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 164549 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108536 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 127259 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43312 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

May 8, 03:11 PM • 16410 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the "Berlin" forest in Kharkiv region: details of the operation

May 8, 03:37 PM • 12107 views

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

May 8, 04:12 PM • 67497 views

Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India

06:45 PM • 24405 views

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

07:03 PM • 13966 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 93507 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 113093 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 164549 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 127259 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 209409 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 125893 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 139556 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 75950 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 105207 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 153434 views
Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have agreed to work together to end the war in Ukraine. They discussed the need for a ceasefire.

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the German Federal Government.

Details

It is noted that the leaders of Germany and the United States during a telephone conversation on Thursday, May 08, agreed to work closely together to end the war in Ukraine. The Chancellor supported the American leader's call for an end to the killings in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Russia must agree to a ceasefire to create space for negotiations 

- says the press service.

The US President said that he will strongly support Germany's efforts together with France, Great Britain, Poland and other European partners to achieve a lasting peace.

The interlocutors also agreed to quickly resolve trade disputes.

Donald Trump congratulated the Chancellor on his inauguration. Merz, in turn, assured the American president that 80 years after the end of the Second World War, the United States remains a friend and partner of Germany.

"Both agreed on a close exchange and announced mutual visits to the USA and Germany," the German Chancellor's Office added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, agreed to work on the implementation of "many important things." The German Chancellor assured of continued support.

The new German Chancellor stated that there is no question of deploying Bundeswehr soldiers in Ukraine. He also noted that a peace agreement is still a long way off.

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump08.05.25, 22:34 • 5008 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
