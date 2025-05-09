Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the German Federal Government.

It is noted that the leaders of Germany and the United States during a telephone conversation on Thursday, May 08, agreed to work closely together to end the war in Ukraine. The Chancellor supported the American leader's call for an end to the killings in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Russia must agree to a ceasefire to create space for negotiations - says the press service.

The US President said that he will strongly support Germany's efforts together with France, Great Britain, Poland and other European partners to achieve a lasting peace.

The interlocutors also agreed to quickly resolve trade disputes.

Donald Trump congratulated the Chancellor on his inauguration. Merz, in turn, assured the American president that 80 years after the end of the Second World War, the United States remains a friend and partner of Germany.

"Both agreed on a close exchange and announced mutual visits to the USA and Germany," the German Chancellor's Office added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, agreed to work on the implementation of "many important things." The German Chancellor assured of continued support.

The new German Chancellor stated that there is no question of deploying Bundeswehr soldiers in Ukraine. He also noted that a peace agreement is still a long way off.

