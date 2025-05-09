Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 3348 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

05:55 PM • 33985 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 77800 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 131917 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 103320 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 106410 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 163388 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108434 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 126395 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43278 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
62%
749mm
Popular news

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

May 8, 01:30 PM • 31791 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 92051 views

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

May 8, 03:11 PM • 15311 views

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

May 8, 04:12 PM • 66456 views

Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India

06:45 PM • 22308 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 92109 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 112142 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 163387 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 126395 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 208582 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 125483 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 139159 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 75600 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 104884 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 153118 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Ukraine and the European Union plan to create a special court to prosecute the President of Russia and other officials for organizing the invasion. Political approval of the tribunal is expected in the near future.

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

Ukraine and the European Union (EU) will announce on Friday, May 09, the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials for organizing the invasion of Ukraine. This is written by the publication Bloomberg with reference to the statement of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kai Kallas, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, May 08, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas, after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw, told reporters that Ukraine and the European Union are ready to announce the establishment of a special court aimed at prosecuting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Kremlin officials for organizing the invasion of the neighboring state.

Tomorrow we will give final political approval to the establishment of a war crimes tribunal

- said Kaya Kallas.

"There will be no impunity, they will be held accountable for the crimes committed. Also those who actually started this war," the EU's chief diplomat stressed.

Let us remind you

EU High Representative Kaya Kallas hopes that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said that specific decisions on the creation of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation will be adopted in the near future.

The Council of Europe intends to create a special tribunal to consider Russia's aggression against Ukraine by the end of 2025. 40 countries and the EU are already working on the legal framework for the future tribunal.

In The Hague, a draft tribunal has been prepared for Putin and top officials of the Russian Federation and Belarus22.04.25, 13:16 • 11841 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$63.19
Bitcoin
$102,819.10
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,310.20
Ethereum
$2,179.85