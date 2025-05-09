Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

Ukraine and the European Union (EU) will announce on Friday, May 09, the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials for organizing the invasion of Ukraine. This is written by the publication Bloomberg with reference to the statement of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kai Kallas, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, May 08, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas, after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw, told reporters that Ukraine and the European Union are ready to announce the establishment of a special court aimed at prosecuting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Kremlin officials for organizing the invasion of the neighboring state.

Tomorrow we will give final political approval to the establishment of a war crimes tribunal - said Kaya Kallas.

"There will be no impunity, they will be held accountable for the crimes committed. Also those who actually started this war," the EU's chief diplomat stressed.

Let us remind you

EU High Representative Kaya Kallas hopes that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said that specific decisions on the creation of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation will be adopted in the near future.

The Council of Europe intends to create a special tribunal to consider Russia's aggression against Ukraine by the end of 2025. 40 countries and the EU are already working on the legal framework for the future tribunal.

In The Hague, a draft tribunal has been prepared for Putin and top officials of the Russian Federation and Belarus