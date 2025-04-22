In The Hague, a draft tribunal has been prepared for Putin and top officials of the Russian Federation and Belarus

In The Hague, a draft special tribunal on the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine, unofficially called the "tribunal for Putin", is ready. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, reports UNN.

Details

This special tribunal will investigate about 20 Russian and Belarusian top officials. As a result, an indictment may be prepared against the political and military leaders of Russia and Belarus who participated in the planning and preparation of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In particular, it is not only about Vladimir Putin, but also about the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin. However, the court cannot issue an official arrest warrant until all these persons are in power and have immunity.

Also, the DW source reports that the United States actually refused to participate in the work of the tribunal after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

