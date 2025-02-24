Zelensky: Ukraine will work on tribunal for Russia even after the end of the hot phase of the war

Ukraine will work on a special tribunal to consider the crimes of Russian aggression even after the end of the hot phase of the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, UNN reports.

We will work on the tribunal even after the hot phase of this war is over. Of course, we will not forget our people - Zelensky said.

The President reminded that today, during the Support Ukraine plenary session, Kyiv had said a lot that Ukraine needed a just and lasting peace.

"It is difficult to find justice in this war. This is due to the steps that Russia is taking and the way the war is being waged, how many people have died," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The European Union has laid the legal groundwork for the establishment of a special tribunal to review the crimes of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The tribunal will have the power to prosecute Russian political and military leaders.

US may withdraw from tribunal against russia: what is known about Trump's position

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson statedthat enormous progress has been made on a special tribunal to review the crimes of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. russia should be held legally responsible for the invasion.