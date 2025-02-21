US may withdraw from tribunal against russia: what is known about Trump's position

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 22838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 42392 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 83292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 49675 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110811 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112074 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149237 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 91922 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 48593 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105868 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 59870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 43660 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 83454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149251 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140158 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172644 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 18081 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 43676 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132789 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134674 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163128 views
Actual
US may withdraw from tribunal against russia: what is known about Trump's position

US may withdraw from tribunal against russia: what is known about Trump's position

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38675 views

The U.S. refused to call Russia an “aggressor” at a meeting to prepare a tribunal against Putin. The Trump administration did not support the G7 statement and may withdraw from international efforts to prosecute Russia.

The United States has signaled that it may withdraw from international efforts to prosecute Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Western officials say U.S. envoys refused to call Russia an “aggressor” at a meeting of the “Core Group” of countries preparing a Nuremberg-style tribunal to try Vladimir Putin for his war crimes.

According to the newspaper, Washington also refuses to co-sponsor a United Nations statement that supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and demands that Moscow withdraw its troops from the war-torn country.

The Trump administration also refused to sign a planned G7 statement calling Russia the “aggressor” in the war with Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of the conflict on Monday.

Add

The US president accused Ukraine of unleashing war, called Vladimir Zelensky a “dictator” and insisted that Russia be invited back into the alliance of industrialized countries.

European officials fear that Trump's flattery of Putin could lead to the Russian despot being allowed to escape responsibility for his invasion as part of any peace settlement.

This position has put preparations for next month's final Core Group meeting in doubt.

The group is leading a coalition of 40 countries to form a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, modeled on the response to Nazi war crimes after World War II.

Trump plans to impose sanctions against the ICC - media06.02.2025, 20:41 • 30700 views

This would require the U.S. and other countries that have joined Ukraine in granting jurisdiction to a special criminal tribunal to investigate both those responsible for the crime of aggression and those complicit in that crime.

The crime of aggression cannot be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“If they don't recognize that it's aggression, they can't participate,” one official said of U.S. opposition to the designation of russia as an aggressor.

Losing Washington's support for the tribunal would be a serious blow to the international reputation and standing of the project, the publication adds.

“It's quite a dramatic shift,” a European diplomat told The Telegraph.

“Rewriting history and pretending that Russia was not the one who started this war is something we simply cannot and will not accept.

The U.S. has not yet officially withdrawn from the scheme and is expected to attend its next meeting next month in Strasbourg, France.

A diplomatic note seen by The Telegraph revealed that European officials were “shocked” by US statements at a series of international meetings that Russia should be invited back into the “civilized world”.

ICC condemns Trump's sanctions and vows to continue its work07.02.2025, 15:58 • 32019 views

European capitals are now negotiating the possible collapse of the special tribunal if the U.S. does leave, as feared.

The latest US position marks a significant policy shift between Joe Biden and Mr. Trump.

The former president called Putin a “war criminal” and signed a number of international statements calling Russia an aggressor state.

Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump21.02.2025, 18:53 • 32164 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising