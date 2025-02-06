Trump plans to impose sanctions against the ICC - media

On February 6, US President Donald Trump will sign a decree on sanctions against the International Criminal Court. Restrictions will be imposed on some ICC officials. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the decree will include both financial sanctions and visa restrictions against those ICC officials who have assisted the court's investigations of US citizens or their allies. The sanctions will also affect family members of ICC staff.

In particular, Trump's executive order claims that the simultaneous arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several Hamas leaders issued by the ICC last year “created a shameful moral equivalence. - the publication emphasizes.

The publication clarifies that the signing of the decree is likely to be timed to coincide with the visit of the head of the Israeli government to Washington.

During his first presidential term, Trump emphasized that the ICC “has no jurisdiction, legitimacy, or authority” in the United States, and neither the United States nor Israel are parties to the so-called Rome Statute.

The explanatory document to the decree states that “the ICC was conceived as a court of last resort. Both the United States and Israel have robust judicial systems and should never be subject to the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Recall

The US House of Representatives approved a bill on sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court. The document provides for a ban on property transactions and visa revocation for those involved in ICC investigations.