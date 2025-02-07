ICC condemns Trump's sanctions and vows to continue its work

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, February 7, called on the court's member states to oppose the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The court said the move was an attempt to "prejudice his independent and impartial judicial work".

The Hague court said it "condemns" the actions of the Trump administration.

"The Court stands firmly by its staff and pledges to continue to bring justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities around the world," the court said in a statement.

"We call on our 125 participating States, civil society and all countries of the world to unite for justice and fundamental human rights," the document says.

The court reportedly received broad support from US allies in Europe, who also opposed the sanctions.

"Sanctions against the ICC threaten the court's independence and undermine the international criminal justice system as a whole," said European Council President Antonio Costa.

This was the harshest direct criticism of Trump's decision by a senior EU official, AR notes.

EU issued a statement after Trump's sanctions against the ICC

Recall

Earlier, President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court in response to the ICC's investigation of US citizens and its allies, including Israel.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed hopethat these sanctions would not affect the investigation of war crimes by the Russian Federation.