ICC condemns Trump's sanctions and vows to continue its work

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52977 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100566 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101542 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127630 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103267 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113265 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116885 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161008 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104968 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101151 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 79115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120735 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127630 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161008 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151228 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183385 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103906 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109568 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137751 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139516 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167365 views
ICC condemns Trump's sanctions and vows to continue its work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32022 views

The International Criminal Court called on 125 member states to oppose the sanctions imposed by the US president. The court in The Hague condemned the actions of the Trump administration and received the support of the US European allies.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, February 7, called on the court's member states to oppose the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The court said the move was an attempt to "prejudice his independent and impartial judicial work".

The Hague court said it "condemns" the actions of the Trump administration.

"The Court stands firmly by its staff and pledges to continue to bring justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities around the world," the court said in a statement.

"We call on our 125 participating States, civil society and all countries of the world to unite for justice and fundamental human rights," the document says.

The court reportedly received broad support from US allies in Europe, who also opposed the sanctions.

"Sanctions against the ICC threaten the court's independence and undermine the international criminal justice system as a whole," said European Council President Antonio Costa.

This was the harshest direct criticism of Trump's decision by a senior EU official, AR notes.

EU issued a statement after Trump's sanctions against the ICC07.02.25, 13:50 • 23764 views

Recall

Earlier, President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court in response to the ICC's investigation of US citizens and its allies, including Israel.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed hopethat these sanctions would not affect the investigation of war crimes by the Russian Federation.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising