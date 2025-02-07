EU issued a statement after Trump's sanctions against the ICC

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the imposition of sanctions by the United States, UNN reports.

The ICC guarantees accountability for international crimes and gives a voice to victims around the world. It must be free to continue its fight against global impunity. Europe will always stand for justice and respect for international law - wrote von der Leyen in X.

She made this statement after US President Donald Trump signed a decree imposing sanctions against the ICC.

