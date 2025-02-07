ukenru
EU issued a statement after Trump's sanctions against the ICC

EU issued a statement after Trump's sanctions against the ICC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23765 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for the ICC after the imposition of US sanctions. She emphasized the importance of fighting impunity and upholding international law.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the imposition of sanctions by the United States, UNN reports.

The ICC guarantees accountability for international crimes and gives a voice to victims around the world. It must be free to continue its fight against global impunity. Europe will always stand for justice and respect for international law

- wrote von der Leyen in X.

She made this statement after US President Donald Trump signed a decree imposing sanctions against the ICC.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

