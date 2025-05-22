Will He No Longer Run for President? Erdoğan Made an Unexpected Statement Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the upcoming presidential elections in 2023 will be his last. He made this statement during a speech to young people in Bursa, according to Turkish media. "I am working tirelessly. I am running around. As you know, these elections are the last ones under the mandate granted to me by law. But the outcome of these elections will be a transfer of trust to my brothers who will come after me," Erdoğan said. It is worth noting that presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Turkey in May 2023.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that he does not plan to run for president after 2028. He aims to enhance the country's reputation, rather than seek re-election.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that he no longer plans to run for president. His term ends in 2028. This was reported by Anadolu, reports UNN.
We want a new Constitution not for ourselves, but for our country. I am not interested in being re-elected or becoming a candidate again. Our problem is how to enhance the reputation of our country with the steps we will take.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been elected president three times. In 2014, Erdoğan won the elections in Turkey. The Turkish Constitution prohibits governing the country for more than two terms, but in 2018, amendments were made to it that changed the parliamentary form of government to a presidential one. In 2023, Erdoğan was re-elected as President of Turkey.
