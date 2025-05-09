A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

The court sentenced a resident of Kherson to 12 years of imprisonment, who worked for the Russian invaders during the occupation of the city, and after the liberation tried to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), reports UNN.

Details

It was established that in June 2022, the man voluntarily went to cooperate with the enemy and got a job as a dog handler in the captured colony. For several months, he served the interests of the occupation administration, receiving a salary in Russian rubles.

After the de-occupation of Kherson, the defendant remained in the territory controlled by Ukraine and tried to avoid responsibility. Later, he applied to the army and was enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the SBI, in cooperation with the SBU, exposed and detained him before the start of service - the SBI said in a statement.

The Kherson City Court found the man guilty of collaborative activity under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state bodies for 10 years.

