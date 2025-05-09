$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 3348 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

05:55 PM • 33985 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 77800 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 131917 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 103320 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 106410 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 163388 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108434 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 126395 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43277 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

A resident of Kherson who worked for the occupiers as a dog handler was sentenced to 12 years in prison. After the liberation of the city, he tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine to avoid punishment, but was exposed.

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

The court sentenced a resident of Kherson to 12 years of imprisonment, who worked for the Russian invaders during the occupation of the city, and after the liberation tried to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), reports UNN.

Details

It was established that in June 2022, the man voluntarily went to cooperate with the enemy and got a job as a dog handler in the captured colony. For several months, he served the interests of the occupation administration, receiving a salary in Russian rubles.

After the de-occupation of Kherson, the defendant remained in the territory controlled by Ukraine and tried to avoid responsibility. Later, he applied to the army and was enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the SBI, in cooperation with the SBU, exposed and detained him before the start of service

- the SBI said in a statement.

The Kherson City Court found the man guilty of collaborative activity under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state bodies for 10 years. 

Let us remind you

Law enforcement officers exposed an employee of an energy company who collected information about a Ukrainian energy facility, air defense forces and sent it to a representative of the Russian Federation in the form of messages and photographs.

300 Convicted Collaborators Want to Go to Russia – "I Want to See My People" Project 30.04.25, 07:55 • 6071 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson
