300 Convicted Collaborators Want to Go to Russia – "I Want to See My People" Project

In Ukraine, as of April 30, 2025, 300 convicted collaborators have expressed their desire to go to the Russian territory. This is reported by the project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War "I Want to Go to My Own", reports UNN.

Details

The project website contains information about each of the convicted traitors (personal data, date of trial, article under which they were found guilty - ed.), as well as a timer that shows the waiting time for traitors to leave for Russia. As of April 30, 740 website users have viewed pages with profiles of collaborators.

According to the project, 1 collaborator has already taken advantage of the opportunity to travel to Russia on the condition of returning Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Another 5 collaborators have stopped cooperating with the enemy, and 20 citizens who do not want to live in Ukraine, but express a desire to live in Russia, have left applications through a special form on the project website.

In addition, 35 potential collaborators are being checked thanks to the information received.

Addendum

The "I Want to Go to My Own" website is a joint project of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine. It was created in 2024: its purpose is to publish information about collaborators brought to criminal responsibility who cooperated or helped the Russian occupation forces in the war against Ukraine.

The publication of information is carried out with the voluntary consent of collaborators who wish to go to Russia in exchange for the return of Ukrainian citizens from captivity.

