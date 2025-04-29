Russians are trying to recruit military in captivity, promising better conditions - former prisoner of war

The Russians are constantly trying to recruit Ukrainian prisoners of war. They are urged to inform on their cellmates, to persuade their relatives to cooperate with the Russians, and to join a battalion formed of defectors, former prisoner of war Ivan Dibrov said during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

The recruitment started from the first days. In each cell, as the prison administration said, there should be their own ears. During my first interrogation, they said: you are a scout, you know how to do it. You will "snitch" on your boys, and you will be fine - said Dibrov.

He also noted that recruitment attempts took place every day. In particular, prisoners were urged to join the "Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion" formed by the Russians.

Recruitment continued every day. Regularly, once every three months, the administration came and offered better conditions of detention so that we would switch to the Russian side. Russia has created a battalion of defectors, it was called the "Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion." There they were constantly recruited for better conditions, for better food - explained the former prisoner of war.

Ukraine has returned 4,306 people from captivity during exchanges and another 469 outside of exchanges in three years

Dibrov also said that the Russian FSB is trying to recruit Ukrainian servicemen. At the same time, the Russians demand that the prisoners persuade their relatives to cooperate with the occupiers.

I was summoned by the FSB eight times, they offered me to work with them. So that I would contact my relatives and that they would help Russia. I replied that my family had enough grief, I would not involve them in such cooperation. Then I was severely beaten. Then the FSB summoned me again and offered cooperation. I did not cooperate, thank God - said Dibrov.

He also added that the percentage of defectors in the "Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion" created by Russia was insignificant.

"Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion", which was created by the Russians, there were our defectors, but their percentage was very small - Dibrov summed up.

Addition

The commander of the "Angels" patronage service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Olena Tolkachova, said that the condition of Ukrainian servicemen returning home from Russian captivity has deteriorated significantly compared to previous exchanges. This trend continues. There are also frequent cases when prisoners die without waiting for an exchange.