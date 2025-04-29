Russians are trying to recruit military in captivity, promising better conditions - former prisoner of war

$41.740.01
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2088 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11792 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30920 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37718 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37868 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36259 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31279 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58589 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58838 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26576 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 15022 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18744 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20323 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11592 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30920 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37718 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37868 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36259 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40212 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25250 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45133 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44441 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151249 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64726 views
Russians are trying to recruit military in captivity, promising better conditions - former prisoner of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

The Russians are recruiting Ukrainian prisoners of war, forcing them to inform, persuade relatives to cooperate and join the "Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion" for better conditions.

Russians are trying to recruit military in captivity, promising better conditions - former prisoner of war

The Russians are constantly trying to recruit Ukrainian prisoners of war. They are urged to inform on their cellmates, to persuade their relatives to cooperate with the Russians, and to join a battalion formed of defectors, former prisoner of war Ivan Dibrov said during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

The recruitment started from the first days. In each cell, as the prison administration said, there should be their own ears. During my first interrogation, they said: you are a scout, you know how to do it. You will "snitch" on your boys, and you will be fine

- said Dibrov.

He also noted that recruitment attempts took place every day. In particular, prisoners were urged to join the "Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion" formed by the Russians.

Recruitment continued every day. Regularly, once every three months, the administration came and offered better conditions of detention so that we would switch to the Russian side. Russia has created a battalion of defectors, it was called the "Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion." There they were constantly recruited for better conditions, for better food

- explained the former prisoner of war.

Ukraine has returned 4,306 people from captivity during exchanges and another 469 outside of exchanges in three years22.03.25, 20:21 • 31198 views

Dibrov also said that the Russian FSB is trying to recruit Ukrainian servicemen. At the same time, the Russians demand that the prisoners persuade their relatives to cooperate with the occupiers.

I was summoned by the FSB eight times, they offered me to work with them. So that I would contact my relatives and that they would help Russia. I replied that my family had enough grief, I would not involve them in such cooperation. Then I was severely beaten. Then the FSB summoned me again and offered cooperation. I did not cooperate, thank God

- said Dibrov.

He also added that the percentage of defectors in the "Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion" created by Russia was insignificant.

"Bogdan Khmelnytsky Battalion", which was created by the Russians, there were our defectors, but their percentage was very small

- Dibrov summed up. 

Addition

The commander of the "Angels" patronage service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Olena Tolkachova, said that the condition of Ukrainian servicemen returning home from Russian captivity has deteriorated significantly compared to previous exchanges. This trend continues. There are also frequent cases when prisoners die without waiting for an exchange. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Ukraine
