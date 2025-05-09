The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday, May 8, that he expects trade negotiations between the United States and China this weekend, and predicted that the United States' tariffs on Beijing of 145% are likely to be reduced. This is reported by the Reuters agency, UNN reports.

According to Donald Trump, the US may ease tensions by lowering duties, answering a question whether he would consider such an option if the negotiations are successful.

You can't go higher than that. It's at 145, so we know it's going down... I think it's a very friendly meeting. They are looking forward to doing it in an elegant way - said the Head of the White House.

It is noted that negotiations involving US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer and Chinese government representative for trade and economic cooperation He Lifen will take place this weekend in neutral Switzerland.

I think we're going to have a good weekend with China. I think they can win a lot. I think they can get a lot more than we can, in a way. - the American leader noted.

He emphasized that China has a "huge trade surplus" with the United States and wants this to change. The US President believes that China is "very eager to make a deal".

"I would like to see China open.. China wants to do something, and it looks like they have to do it at the moment," - added Donald Trump.

Answering the question of whether he will talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping after the talks, Trump answered that possibly.

Let us remind you

The States applied to China with a request for negotiations regarding the 145% duties of President Donald Trump, supported by Chinese social networks. This potentially signals Beijing's openness to negotiations.

China and the US to hold first trade talks since the start of the tariff standoff