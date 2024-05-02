Scholz and Macron to hold a secret dinner in Paris tonight: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100693 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111080 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174843 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27217 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40842 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28022 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34259 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31619 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225815 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100693 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70846 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113544 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114409 views
Scholz and Macron to hold a secret dinner in Paris tonight: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18495 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a secret dinner in Paris to discuss European Union policy and, in particular, Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to France.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening in Paris to discuss European Union and China policy. The meeting will take place a few days before Chinese leader Xi Jinping's trip to France, Politico newspaper reported, citing sources, UNN reported

Details 

Politico describes the secret meeting between the two EU leaders as a "semi-private event." Scholz and his wife are on a short vacation in the French capital, where they will meet with Macron and his wife at a French restaurant.

According to three people with knowledge of the dinner, none of the leaders' advisers will attend.

A key topic of discussion will be the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who arrives in France on Sunday for three days before traveling to Serbia and Hungary.  According to Politico, the dinner will be an opportunity for Scholz to tell Macron about his meeting with Xi in Beijing last month. 

Macron on the possible sending of troops in Ukraine: "To rule it out a priori is not to learn the lessons of the last two years"02.05.24, 14:08 • 93046 views

According to Noah Barkin of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, who first reported on the dinner, Macron will try to convince the chancellor to join him at a meeting with Xi next week, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Another likely topic of the dinner will be EU policy, in particular, defense and its financing. Macron is pushing for the creation of so-called defense bonds, which would involve Europeans issuing debt to finance military investments. Scholz has so far rejected this idea.

Polish Foreign Minister hopes to hand over German Taurus missiles to Ukraine after US ATACMS deliveries28.04.24, 15:34 • 100164 views

Politico notes that Scholz and Macron have clashed repeatedly in recent years, most recently in February, when the French president began talking about potentially sending ground troops to Ukraine, which the chancellor strongly rejected.

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans a visit to France on May 6-7: Ukraine will be discussed with Macron30.04.24, 08:22 • 21026 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
frank-walter-steinmeierFrank-Walter Steinmeier
beijingBeijing
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
serbiaSerbia
parisParis
franceFrance
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

