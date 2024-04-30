ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans a visit to France on May 6-7: Ukraine will be discussed with Macron

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans a visit to France on May 6-7: Ukraine will be discussed with Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21026 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit France, Serbia, and Hungary in May, and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are expected to be the main topics of discussion during his state visit to France on May 6-7.

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to pay a state visit to France on May 6-7, the French President's office said. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are expected to be the main issues on the agenda, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

The visit to France, which will take place alongside trips to Serbia and Hungary, is the Chinese leader's first European tour since the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in five years: Xi Jinping will go on a European tour in May30.04.24, 06:58 • 17332 views

"This visit takes place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and is a continuation of the visit of the President (of France) to Beijing and Guangzhou in April 2023," the office of President Emmanuel Macron said.

The talks will focus on international crises, primarily the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade, scientific, cultural and sports cooperation, the Elysee Palace added.

According to the statement, Xi and Macron will also discuss "joint actions to overcome global challenges, including the climate emergency, biodiversity protection, and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries.

"China is looking forward to working with France to take this visit as an opportunity," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, also referring to Beijing's readiness to "make new contributions to world peace, stability, development and progress.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron will host Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan in Paris on May 6. On May 7, the two couples will travel to the southwestern department of the Hautes-Pyrénées, where Macron often traveled as a child to see his grandmother.

France is preparing to host the Olympic Games this summer and Macron has said he will do "everything possible" to ensure that there is an "Olympic Truce" during the Games. The armistice is a historical tradition whereby peace prevails during the Olympics. Macron said he would ask China's president to help him achieve this goal.

Macron tried to convince China not to support Russia's war against Ukraine. In 2023, the French president called on Xi to "bring Russia to reason" over Ukraine and urged him not to supply weapons to Moscow.

But despite Western pressure, cooperation between China and Russia has only increased since the invasion of Ukraine.

"We must continue to engage with China, which is objectively the international player with the greatest influence to change Moscow's mind," a French diplomatic source said, while acknowledging that no immediate breakthrough should be expected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to visit China in May, his first planned trip abroad since his re-election in March.

Over the past two years, the West has viewed Russia and China with heightened anxiety as they increase military cooperation and seek to expand their global influence.

Beijing, which claims to be a neutral party in the war against Ukraine, has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

In mid-April, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Xi to put pressure on Russia to "stop the senseless war" in Ukraine.

Addendum

After his visit to France, Xi Jinping will visit Serbia and Hungary. He will stop in Hungary on May 8-10, the government of the Central European country announced last week.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

