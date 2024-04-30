For the first time in five years: Xi Jinping will go on a European tour in May

Next week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will go on a tour of Europe, during which he will visit France, Serbia and Hungary. This was reported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian noted that the visit of the Chinese president is his first visit to Europe in five years and "will give a new impetus to peaceful development around the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Xi Jinping's visits would begin on April 5 and end on April 10, but did not provide any further details.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, commenting on the Chinese leader's visit to France, said that bilateral relations between the two countries "maintain a strong growth momentum.

It is time to take the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France to a new level and give new impetus to the healthy development of China-EU relations, and make a new contribution to peace, stability, development and progress in the world - Lin said.

China pretends to be neutral, but supports rf's military objectives - US ambassador to NATO

Addendum

Hungarian MP Gergely Gulyás spoke about Xi's visit to Hungary earlier . According to him, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking to strengthen economic ties with China.

Budapest is likely seeking to expand Hungary's participation in the One Belt, One Road initiative and further rail modernization projects, as well as funding for a new oil pipeline connecting it to Serbia.

Recall

During a meeting of G7 ministers, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China is the main supplier of raw materials and components for Russia's military-industrial complex.