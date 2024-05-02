Macron on the possible sending of troops in Ukraine: "To rule it out a priori is not to learn the lessons of the last two years"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94608 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109812 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152530 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156343 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252429 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174589 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226991 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29058 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25346 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32441 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25158 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226991 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225358 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94608 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68989 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75474 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114216 views
Macron on the possible sending of troops in Ukraine: "To rule it out a priori is not to learn the lessons of the last two years"

Macron on the possible sending of troops in Ukraine: "To rule it out a priori is not to learn the lessons of the last two years"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93046 views

Macron said that France does not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine if Russia continues its aggression.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years. He said this in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by The Economist if he stood by what he said about the possible sending of ground troops to Ukraine, Macron replied: "Absolutely".

"As I said, I do not rule anything out, because we are facing someone who does not rule anything out. Undoubtedly, we were too hesitant to define the limits of our actions to someone who no longer has them and who is the aggressor! Our ability is to inspire trust, to continue to help, to give Ukraine the means to resist. But trust in us also depends on the ability to deter, without giving full clarity about what we will or will not do. Otherwise, we weaken ourselves, and this is the framework within which we have acted so far," Macron said.

According to the French president, "in fact, many countries said that in the following weeks they understood our approach, that they agreed with our position and that this position was good.

"I have a clear strategic goal: Russia cannot win in Ukraine. If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe. Who can pretend that Russia will stop there? What kind of security will there be for other neighboring countries - Moldova, Romania, Poland, Lithuania and others? And what trust would we have in Europeans who would spend billions, say that the continent's survival is at stake, and not give themselves the means to stop Russia? So yes, we should not rule anything out, because our goal is to ensure that Russia can never win in Ukraine," Macron said.

When asked whether he thought other leaders would have to share your position on this if Russia is finally to be deterred, the French president said: "You should never engage in political fantasy. But I am convinced of one thing, and that is that this is a basic condition for European security and military credibility.

So if Russia decides to move forward, we will all have to ask ourselves this question anyway. That's why I wanted to give this strategic wake-up call to my colleagues and also to our countries. France is a country that has carried out military interventions, including recently. We have deployed several thousand troops in the Sahel to fight terrorism that could pose a threat to us. We did so at the request of sovereign states. If the Russians had broken through the front line, if there had been a Ukrainian request-which there is not today-we would have legitimately asked ourselves this question. Therefore, I believe that to exclude this a priori is not to learn the lessons of the last two years

- Macron said.

According to him, at the NATO summit in the summer of 2022, "we all excluded the supply of tanks, deep-damage missiles, aircraft." "Now we are all doing this, so it would be wrong to exclude the rest," he said.

"But, first of all, it would be wrong to exclude it from the point of view of trust and deterrence of the Russians. By the way, I note that the aggressiveness of the Russian reaction to what I said showed that it had the desired effect, namely: don't think that we will stop here if you don't stop," Macron said.

Recall

On February 27 , French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but that it cannot be ruled out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
sahelSahel
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
europeEurope
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

