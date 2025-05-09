Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

Today, May 9, the world celebrates Magnetic Alphabet Day, which is dedicated not only to learning, but also to fostering creativity and play, and Europe Day in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Magnetic Alphabet Day

Every year on May 9, an unusual holiday is celebrated - Magnetic Alphabet Day, dedicated to creativity and the joy of discovery. Colorful magnetic letters have long become an indispensable tool in teaching children to read, write and learn the alphabet.

The history of magnetic letters dates back to the 1960s, when they began to be used in the space industry for mapping and data tracking. It was not until 1972 that Fisher-Price released the first plastic magnetic letters as educational toys, making learning the alphabet interactive and accessible for children.

Currently, such small magnets can be found in almost every home or classroom. They have become the first educational step for many generations. Magnetic Alphabet Day reminds us of the power of simple things in learning, how creativity and play can turn the educational process into an exciting adventure.

On this day, parents and educators can organize interesting games, creative activities and educational activities with the magnetic alphabet. This is a great opportunity to awaken a child's interest in knowledge.

Europe Day and Europe Day in Ukraine

Every year in early May, European countries celebrate Europe Day - an event that symbolizes unity, peace and cooperation between the countries of the continent. Since 2023, Ukraine has joined the celebration of this date simultaneously with the countries of the European Union for the first time, emphasizing its desire for European integration.

Initially, Europe Day was celebrated on May 5. It was then that the Council of Europe was founded in 1949. Officially, this holiday was first celebrated in 1964. Later, starting in 1985, the European Union established its own Europe Day - May 9, in honor of the historic Schuman Declaration of 1950. This document became the basis for the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community - the first step towards the modern European Union. That is why this day is also known as Schuman Day or United Europe Day.

Both dates are accompanied by celebrations, the raising of the flag of Europe and other symbolic events. Together with the single currency (euro), the flag and the anthem, Europe Day has become one of the key symbols of European unity.

Day of the Translation of the Relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker

In the 11th century, the Byzantine Empire was undergoing significant upheavals: Turkish raids destroyed entire cities, and Christian shrines were under threat of destruction. There was particular concern for the relics of St. Nicholas, who was deeply revered in both the Eastern and Western Churches.

In 1087, a group of 47 Bar merchants decided to save the relics by transporting them to Italy. They arrived in the city of Mira, where the holy remains were kept. The merchants openly offered the monks a ransom of 300 gold coins, but the guards refused. Then the newcomers tied up the guards and reached the tomb of the saint. Lacking an ark, they wrapped the relics in their own outer clothing and delivered them to the ship. The freed monks informed the residents of the city about the abduction, but it was too late. On May 8, the ships arrived in Bari, Italy. The city greeted the relic with great joy, and the next day, May 9, the relics were solemnly transferred to the Church of St. Stephen. The transfer was accompanied by numerous healings of the sick, which only strengthened people's faith in the holiness of the saint of God. A year later, the construction of a new church in Bari in honor of St. Nicholas was completed, which was consecrated by Pope Urban II.