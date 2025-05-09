$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9
03:30 AM • 7192 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 19394 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 48370 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 86280 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 140307 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 108357 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 109167 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169779 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108948 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131621 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
67%
749mm
Popular news

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat clashes, 55 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

May 8, 07:20 PM • 4718 views

Slovak Prime Minister Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 by a roundabout route

May 8, 07:34 PM • 5752 views

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

May 8, 09:57 PM • 8432 views

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 8612 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 8840 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 98428 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 118124 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169779 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131621 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 213718 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 127989 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 141676 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 77699 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 106825 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 154989 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5978 views

May 9th is Magnetic Alphabet Day, which promotes creativity and learning. Also on this day, Europe Day is celebrated in Ukraine, symbolizing unity and European integration.

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

Today, May 9, the world celebrates Magnetic Alphabet Day, which is dedicated not only to learning, but also to fostering creativity and play, and Europe Day in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Magnetic Alphabet Day

Every year on May 9, an unusual holiday is celebrated - Magnetic Alphabet Day, dedicated to creativity and the joy of discovery. Colorful magnetic letters have long become an indispensable tool in teaching children to read, write and learn the alphabet.

The history of magnetic letters dates back to the 1960s, when they began to be used in the space industry for mapping and data tracking. It was not until 1972 that Fisher-Price released the first plastic magnetic letters as educational toys, making learning the alphabet interactive and accessible for children.

The time and place of the NMT will appear in the personal accounts of participants by May 7 - Center for Educational Quality Assessment 29.04.25, 12:07 • 7028 views

Currently, such small magnets can be found in almost every home or classroom. They have become the first educational step for many generations. Magnetic Alphabet Day reminds us of the power of simple things in learning, how creativity and play can turn the educational process into an exciting adventure.

On this day, parents and educators can organize interesting games, creative activities and educational activities with the magnetic alphabet. This is a great opportunity to awaken a child's interest in knowledge.

Europe Day and Europe Day in Ukraine

Every year in early May, European countries celebrate Europe Day - an event that symbolizes unity, peace and cooperation between the countries of the continent. Since 2023, Ukraine has joined the celebration of this date simultaneously with the countries of the European Union for the first time, emphasizing its desire for European integration.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and the opening of clusters08.05.25, 19:05 • 9840 views

Initially, Europe Day was celebrated on May 5. It was then that the Council of Europe was founded in 1949. Officially, this holiday was first celebrated in 1964. Later, starting in 1985, the European Union established its own Europe Day - May 9, in honor of the historic Schuman Declaration of 1950. This document became the basis for the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community - the first step towards the modern European Union. That is why this day is also known as Schuman Day or United Europe Day.

Both dates are accompanied by celebrations, the raising of the flag of Europe and other symbolic events. Together with the single currency (euro), the flag and the anthem, Europe Day has become one of the key symbols of European unity.

Day of the Translation of the Relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker

In the 11th century, the Byzantine Empire was undergoing significant upheavals: Turkish raids destroyed entire cities, and Christian shrines were under threat of destruction. There was particular concern for the relics of St. Nicholas, who was deeply revered in both the Eastern and Western Churches.

Court rules on St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv: building to be returned to parish25.01.25, 21:11 • 57428 views

In 1087, a group of 47 Bar merchants decided to save the relics by transporting them to Italy. They arrived in the city of Mira, where the holy remains were kept. The merchants openly offered the monks a ransom of 300 gold coins, but the guards refused. Then the newcomers tied up the guards and reached the tomb of the saint. Lacking an ark, they wrapped the relics in their own outer clothing and delivered them to the ship. The freed monks informed the residents of the city about the abduction, but it was too late. On May 8, the ships arrived in Bari, Italy. The city greeted the relic with great joy, and the next day, May 9, the relics were solemnly transferred to the Church of St. Stephen. The transfer was accompanied by numerous healings of the sick, which only strengthened people's faith in the holiness of the saint of God. A year later, the construction of a new church in Bari in honor of St. Nicholas was completed, which was consecrated by Pope Urban II.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Council of Europe
European Union
Italy
Europe
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$63.16
Bitcoin
$102,824.50
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,330.24
Ethereum
$2,212.86