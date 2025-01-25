Court rules on St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv: building to be returned to parish

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 86078 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108113 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110994 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135338 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113436 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116995 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119547 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 63321 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114219 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 34286 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30830 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 86078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131554 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156861 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114219 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119547 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140272 views
Court rules on St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv: building to be returned to parish

Court rules on St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv: building to be returned to parish

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57300 views

The court ordered the Ministry of Culture to return St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv to the Roman Catholic Church. The decision was made after a long struggle by the community and a petition signed by 25,000 citizens.

The court upheld the claim of the public union and ordered the Ministry of Culture to return St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv to the parish of the Roman Catholic Church.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine.

  The court upheld the claim and ruled to return the building of St. Nicholas Church to the full use of the religious community of the Roman Catholic Church. - 5] the press service reported.

Context

For a long time, the Catholic community of Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to the state authorities to return the premises of St. Nicholas Church, which was built by Catholics more than a century ago. In 2005, a decree issued by President Viktor Yushchenko instructed the government and local authorities to take the necessary steps to return St. Nicholas Church to the community. However, despite clear instructions, the order remained unfulfilled.

- reads a post on the website of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine.

It is noted that the rector of the parish, Father Pavel Vyshkovsky OMI, outlined in detail the position of the community during the court hearing.

The rector, expressing his hope for justice, stressed that the fact that the church has not yet been returned to the religious community is not only a violation of the rights of the parish, but also a deception of more than 25,000 citizens who signed a petition a year ago in support of the return and rescue of the church, which the previous “owners” had reduced to ruins.

Having examined all the evidence presented in detail, the court recognized the legitimacy of the community's claims and ruled in its favor.

Recall

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv , the Church of St. Nicholas was damaged - the towers and stained glass windows of the church were damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
kyivKyiv

