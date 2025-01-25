Court rules on St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv: building to be returned to parish

The court upheld the claim of the public union and ordered the Ministry of Culture to return St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv to the parish of the Roman Catholic Church.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine.

The court upheld the claim and ruled to return the building of St. Nicholas Church to the full use of the religious community of the Roman Catholic Church. - 5] the press service reported.

Context

For a long time, the Catholic community of Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to the state authorities to return the premises of St. Nicholas Church, which was built by Catholics more than a century ago. In 2005, a decree issued by President Viktor Yushchenko instructed the government and local authorities to take the necessary steps to return St. Nicholas Church to the community. However, despite clear instructions, the order remained unfulfilled. - reads a post on the website of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine.

It is noted that the rector of the parish, Father Pavel Vyshkovsky OMI, outlined in detail the position of the community during the court hearing.

The rector, expressing his hope for justice, stressed that the fact that the church has not yet been returned to the religious community is not only a violation of the rights of the parish, but also a deception of more than 25,000 citizens who signed a petition a year ago in support of the return and rescue of the church, which the previous “owners” had reduced to ruins.

Having examined all the evidence presented in detail, the court recognized the legitimacy of the community's claims and ruled in its favor.

Recall

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv , the Church of St. Nicholas was damaged - the towers and stained glass windows of the church were damaged.

Restoration plan for St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv includes return to authenticity