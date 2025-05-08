$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
01:38 PM • 37150 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 73360 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

12:19 PM • 63551 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 68454 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 107714 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 83254 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 92106 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 08:51 AM • 41297 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 54692 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

May 8, 07:22 AM • 47974 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and the opening of clusters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4662 views

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's further steps towards joining the EU. The President emphasized the importance of opening negotiation clusters and a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and the opening of clusters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed further steps for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, as well as the importance of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible, UNN reports.

President von der Leyen confirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine. We discussed further steps for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. I emphasized the importance of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible and removing obstacles in this path

- Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In addition, the President of the European Commission welcomed the ratification of the agreement on economic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the Verkhovna Rada.

We also discussed Ukraine's diplomatic efforts together with the US, the EU and European partners on the path to a just and lasting peace

- added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that an unconditional, genuine and at least 30-day ceasefire is necessary to advance real efforts to establish peace.

This is our common position. I am grateful to the European Union for its support

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine is ready to open the first clusters in negotiations with the EU, Europe's political decision is needed - Zelensky05.05.25, 18:12 • 8087 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
