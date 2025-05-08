Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and the opening of clusters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed further steps for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, as well as the importance of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible, UNN reports.

President von der Leyen confirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine. We discussed further steps for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. I emphasized the importance of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible and removing obstacles in this path - Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In addition, the President of the European Commission welcomed the ratification of the agreement on economic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the Verkhovna Rada.

We also discussed Ukraine's diplomatic efforts together with the US, the EU and European partners on the path to a just and lasting peace - added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that an unconditional, genuine and at least 30-day ceasefire is necessary to advance real efforts to establish peace.

This is our common position. I am grateful to the European Union for its support - Zelenskyy summarized.

