Ukraine is ready to open the first clusters in negotiations with the EU, Europe's political decision is needed - Zelensky

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15984 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 75152 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124983 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132303 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159779 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181245 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218994 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111038 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104562 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103573 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 31100 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124983 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132303 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218994 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101151 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53276 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56487 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64606 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31642 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49096 views
Ukraine is ready to open the first clusters in negotiations with the EU, Europe's political decision is needed - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4100 views

Ukraine has completed all the stages for the start of negotiations on joining the EU and is ready to open the first clusters. Zelensky stressed that further progress depends on Europe's political decision.

Ukraine is ready to open the first clusters in negotiations with the EU, Europe's political decision is needed - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiation clusters. At the same time, according to him, further progress depends on Europe. He stated this at a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague, reports UNN.

In fact, Ukraine has passed the first stages of negotiations. We are ready to open the first clusters in negotiations in the near future. A political decision is needed in Europe itself. A decision that must be made by Europe itself, and not by someone who is trying to manipulate the whole of Europe

- emphasized the President.

Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU 01.05.25, 20:50 • 8585 views

Probably, in this way, the Head of State hinted at the position of Hungary, which had previously blocked the opening of the first cluster.

Let us remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that this threatens the country's economy. An adviser to Orban said that supporting Ukraine would cost $100 billion a year.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Petr Fiala
European Union
Czech Republic
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
