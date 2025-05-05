Ukraine is ready to open the first clusters in negotiations with the EU, Europe's political decision is needed - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiation clusters. At the same time, according to him, further progress depends on Europe. He stated this at a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague, reports UNN.

In fact, Ukraine has passed the first stages of negotiations. We are ready to open the first clusters in negotiations in the near future. A political decision is needed in Europe itself. A decision that must be made by Europe itself, and not by someone who is trying to manipulate the whole of Europe - emphasized the President.

Probably, in this way, the Head of State hinted at the position of Hungary, which had previously blocked the opening of the first cluster.

Let us remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that this threatens the country's economy. An adviser to Orban said that supporting Ukraine would cost $100 billion a year.