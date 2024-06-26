$41.340.03
King Charles III welcomes Japanese Emperor Naruhito on a state visit to Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23733 views

King Charles III, despite his battle with cancer, personally greeted Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Buckingham Palace during Naruhito's long-planned state visit to Britain.

King Charles III welcomes Japanese Emperor Naruhito on a state visit to Britain

Despite his fight against cancer, King Charles III of Great Britain was able to personally greet Emperor Naruhito of Japan, who arrived in London on a long-planned state visit, at Buckingham Palace. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Naruhito paid tribute to the deceased queen and noted the success of her successor in strengthening diplomatic ties and protecting the environment. In response, Charles noted that the relationship between the British and Japanese "is not hindered by geography" and joked that it is not just about the fact that both nations "like to drink tea and talk about the weather.

The Japanese delegation's state visit will last three days. Due to the election campaign in the United Kingdom, some of the usual political elements of welcoming foreign guests will be absent: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not be able to receive Naruhito at his Downing Street residence, although both he and opposition leader Keir Starmer attended the royal banquet.

The Japanese emperor and his wife began a week-long visit to the UK

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealthEvents
Reuters
Great Britain
Charles III
Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
Japan
London
