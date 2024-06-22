The Japanese emperor and his wife began a week-long visit to the UK

Japanese emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have begun a week-long visit to Britain. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Today, Japanese emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako began their week-long visit to the UK.

The couple will first visit Oxford University, where they both received their education, and then attend an important official banquet with King Charles.

This trip is of particular importance, as the emperor and Empress planned it as early as 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. Their first international trip together since Naruhito took place at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

