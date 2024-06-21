$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

+19°
2m/s
45%
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Japan added 11 individuals and 42 companies from Russia to the sanctions list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112612 views

The Japanese government has imposed sanctions on Alros, Tupolev JSC and the leadership of the Russian Central Election Commission. In total, the new restrictions affected 11 individuals and 42 companies.

Japan added 11 individuals and 42 companies from Russia to the sanctions list

The Japanese authorities imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and 26 companies from Russia, according to a list published on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry , reports UNN.

Details

Among the individuals under the restrictions were the secretary of the Russian Central Election Commission Natalia Budarina and five other members of the Election Commission, the head of tactical missile weapons Boris Obnosov, the director of Uralvagonzavod Alexander Potapov and others.

Among the companies under the sanctions were the world's largest diamond mining company Alrosa, the Russian manufacturer of microchips JSC "Micron", as well as defense companies.

addition

In addition, Japan imposes sanctions against 11 companies and organizations from China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. They are accused of circumventing the restrictions imposed against the Russian Federation.

У вас є досвід роботи в тому числі з китайськими Alpha Trading Investments, Guangzhou Ausay Technology і Shenzhen Biguang Trading.

Details of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia have become known

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Poland
