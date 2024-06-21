Japan added 11 individuals and 42 companies from Russia to the sanctions list

The Japanese authorities imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and 26 companies from Russia, according to a list published on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry , reports UNN.

Among the individuals under the restrictions were the secretary of the Russian Central Election Commission Natalia Budarina and five other members of the Election Commission, the head of tactical missile weapons Boris Obnosov, the director of Uralvagonzavod Alexander Potapov and others.

Among the companies under the sanctions were the world's largest diamond mining company Alrosa, the Russian manufacturer of microchips JSC "Micron", as well as defense companies.

In addition, Japan imposes sanctions against 11 companies and organizations from China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. They are accused of circumventing the restrictions imposed against the Russian Federation.

