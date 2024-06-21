$41.340.03
Details of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia have become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104034 views

The European Union has agreed on a 14th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at its military-industrial complex, financial services, energy sector, circumvention of sanctions and those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, making it difficult for Russia to wage a war of aggression.

Details of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia have become known

The European Union has agreed on the Fourteenth package of sanctions against Russia. Restrictions include the military-industrial defense complex and financial services. This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for foreign and security policy Josep barrel on Platform X, reports UNN.

Details

The diplomat named the sectors of the economy that the new package of sanctions against Russia, approved on June 20, covers. It is aimed at: the military-industrial defense complex; financial services; the energy sector; circumvention of sanctions; war crimes, in particular those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

"These sanctions are aimed at making it harder for the Putin government to wage a war of aggression," the official wrote.

Reuters, citing diplomatic sources, also reported that the 14th package of sanctions provides for a ban on the re-export of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in EU waters. At the same time, the sanctions do not restrict imports, as the 2022 bloc did in relation to Russian offshore oil.

In total, 47 new legal entities and 69 individuals were added to the EU sanctions list, bringing their total number to 2,200.

New EU sanctions against Russia on LNG do not reduce the volume of gas supplied to the bloc - media20.06.24, 16:32 • 18795 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics
Reuters
European Union
Josep Borrell
