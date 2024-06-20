New EU sanctions against Russia on LNG do not reduce the volume of gas supplied to the bloc - media

The new package of sanctions against Russia, which contains measures aimed at Russian liquefied natural gas, does not reduce the volume of natural gas supplies to the EU, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on Thursday.

Details

As noted, among the measures of the new package is a ban on the transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the EU.

"This measure is aimed at complicating the logistics of Russian gas exports from the Arctic, which requires the use of icebreaker gas tankers during the winter months.

The publication notes that these vessels deliver LNG, which is transported to European ports – for example, Zeebrugge in Belgium or Montoire De Brittany in France-and the gas is then transported by conventional LNG carriers to the Asian market, in particular China.

"Thus, these new sanctions do not reduce the volume of natural gas supplied to the EU, which is considered an important condition for some countries that are still very dependent on these Russian supplies," the newspaper writes.

EU countries agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia