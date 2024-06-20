EU countries agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

The permanent representatives of the EU country have agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, according to the Belgian presidency in the social network X, reports UNN.

EU ambassadors have just agreed on a powerful and substantial 14th package of sanctions in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine. This package provides for new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions, closing loopholes - the message says.

Officials from 27 EU countries reportedly discussed the sanctions package for over a month. The new measures include a ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas and the introduction of liability for European operators for violations of sanctions by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.