Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11175 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 119648 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124320 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139022 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199791 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239618 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147830 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370112 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182538 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149803 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
EU countries agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24482 views

The EU is entering a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 14th since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

EU countries agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

The permanent representatives of the EU country have agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, according to the Belgian presidency in the social network X, reports UNN.  

EU ambassadors have just agreed on a powerful and substantial 14th package of sanctions in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine. This package provides for new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions, closing loopholes

- the message says. 

Officials from 27 EU countries reportedly discussed the sanctions package for over a month. The new measures include a ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied natural gas and the introduction of liability for European operators for violations of sanctions by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
European Union
